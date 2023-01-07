SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A multibillionaire Democrat whose actions in the past year have suggested a possible interest in running for president has been sworn in as Illinois governor for the second time. J.B. Pritzker took the oath on Monday, the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999. Pritzker leaned on a variety of financial successes during his second gubernatorial campaign last fall, in which he received 55% of the vote over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey. Bailey publicly invited Pritzker to join him in signing a pledge to serve a full term if elected governor. Pritzker says he's not planning a White House run. The governor turns 58 this month.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO