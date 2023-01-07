Read full article on original website
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel
It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
KJCT8
Snowfall likely for our mountains for Monday into Wednesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue the trend from yesterday, where dry conditions have persisted, and cloud cover continues to hang around. Many locations across the Western Slope had sky conditions from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures reached highs in the lower 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose today. That cloud cover will roll over into tonight, where we will have similar conditions. Temperatures will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose.
94kix.com
4 Reasons Why Delta Colorado is a Great Place to Live
Situated where it is, between Montrose and Grand Junction (not to mention Olathe), Delta, Colorado is frequently overlooked when talking about the Western Slope. That's a shame since there's a lot to like about Delta. Some might even say there's a lot to love about the place. I spend a...
This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"
Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
Montrose father demands answers in daughter’s unsolved death
A father in Montrose reached out to the Problem Solvers for answers about the death of his 5-year-old daughter last year.
kvnf.org
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 9, 2023
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is winding down its operation of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline, reports the Colorado Newsline. Delta County Commissioners approved a budget request by its Human Services Department last month to nearly triple the amount of pay case managers were receiving for working a week of on-call shifts, reports the Delta County Independent.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
2 Colorado resorts named among most relaxing in US
If one of your goals in the new year is to relax a little more, there are some great opportunities to do that in Colorado.
nbc11news.com
Dry conditions to persist, changes arriving next week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the Western Slope, conditions have remained dry, and many locations sat under a range of sky conditions, from partly cloudy and sunny to completely overcast. Temperatures in Grand Junction and Montrose sat in the lower 40s to upper 30s. We will continue to see cloud cover increase throughout the Western Slope tonight, so locations that stay under partly cloudy skies will transition over to overcast. Temperatures tonight will sit in the lower 20s for Grand Junction and mid-teens for people living in Montrose.
kubcgold.com
News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two
Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
nbc11news.com
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided. California bracing for massive storm approaching the Bay Area. Residents of the west coast are once again preparing for a severe storm. Mourners pay their final respects to former Pope Benedict. Updated: 13 hours...
Grand Junction man arrested for felony menacing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — A Grand Junction man has been arrested for a lengthy list of various alleged crimes. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 20-year-old Jacob “Jake” Peet on Friday, January 6 for felony menacing, stalking, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, vehicular eluding and multiple other alleged offenses. Deputies attempted to contact Peet on January […]
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Funeral Home Owner And Mom Convicted Of Selling Body Parts In 800+ Bodies
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Montrose, Colorado, funeral home operator and her mother have been sentenced in a body-snatching case that involved more than 800 dead bodies, many of which were supposed to have been cremated but were instead sold as body parts to scientific researchers around the world.
Change of Plans: Texas Roadhouse Won’t Be Leaving Grand Junction’s North Avenue
It was quite a shock when we learned Texas Roadhouse was leaving Grand Junction's North Avenue, but, things have changed and that won't be happening anytime soon. Texas Roadhouse Planned To Move Close to Mesa Mall. It was in the Spring of 2021 when the City of Grand Junction reported...
94kix.com
Historic Delta Home and Salon Takes You on a Trip Through Time
A home for sale in Delta, Colorado is not only adorable but is over 100 years old, was once a beauty parlor, and has a unique mix of vintage and modern styles today. The home is located at 164 Meeker Street, Delta, Colorado 81416 in the heart of the town:
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
KJCT8
Mesa County Republicans and Democrats say they're done with stonewalled Speaker vote
The annual National Western Stock Show parade made its way through Denver's urban corridors Thursday. For all the talk about migrants arriving in Denver by the thousands - one voice hasn't been heard often. Meet the candidates for the next Grand Junction Police Department Chief. Updated: 8 hours ago. After...
