Police investigating Sunday night arson on Helmuth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an arson report was taken at an Evansville home on Sunday. They say that happened on Helmuth Avenue just before 8 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained and put out, but the fire investigator believes it was started by someone inside the home.
UPDATE: EPD detains 9 individuals during west side standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police tell Eyewitness News nine people were detained during a drug bust in the 1900 block of West Michigan Street on January 6, 2023. According to an affadavit, the Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force served a search warrant for that home on West Michigan Street. Evansville Police Department confirms that search […]
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
WTVW
WTVW
TRAFFIC ALERT: Evansville roads closed for waterline maintenance
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two roads in Evansville will be closed beginning January 9 as crews work to complete several waterline projects. Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Road to allow for work to be done on a water line. The closure is expected to last about a month. Detours for commuters will be marked in the area.
DCSO: Man arrested after Owensboro stabbing
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck.
14news.com
EPD: 9 people detained in drug bust on Michigan St.
wevv.com
Authorities called to crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities were busy cleaning up a crash in Vanderburgh County on Monday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said that crews were working a crash at the intersection of Green River Road and Millersburg Road. It's not clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured,...
UPDATE: Missing Huntingburg man found dead in Warrick County
(WEHT) - The Huntingburg Police Department announced a Huntingburg man who was last seen at Jasper Memorial Hospital on December 30 was found dead in Warrick County.
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
14news.com
Driver leads deputies on chase in Gibson Co.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say authorities were led on a chase in Gibson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started on West County Road 300 South and U.S. Highway 41 at around 4:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office told 14 News...
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to West Franklin Street in response to a victim who had been stabbed. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Franklin Street for a domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning. Officials say the...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver arrested following hit-and-run crash in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one man is now in jail after he left the scene of an accident in Jasper on Saturday afternoon. According to the Jasper Police Department, officers found 54-year-old John Rogers parked at a restaurant not far from a crash that had just happened. Following...
wevv.com
Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville
We're learning new information about a vehicle-vs-house crash that happened early Monday morning in Warrick County, Indiana. As we reported previously, first responders were called to a home on Oakdale Terrace just after 1:30 a.m. Monday after a vehicle ran into the house and then caught on fire. Police now...
EPD: Friday night search warrant linked to Tekoppel chase
WTVW
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County.
14news.com
EPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting at apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities responded to a shots fired run on Saturday afternoon. This happened at around 3 p.m. near Lexbrook Apartments, which is located on the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue. Dispatch says that AMR was called. Officials with the Evansville Police...
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
104.1 WIKY
SWAT Called To Evansville Apartment Complex
Several police officers were dispatched to the Oakdale Apartments around 6:30 Thursday night. They were informed by the caller that she had a protection order against 30 year old Dwain Hughes, and wanted him out of her home. Hughes, ran from the scene, so officers left, but were called back...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes House Fire
A Vincennes home suffered extensive damage after a Sunday afternoon fire. Around 3:30pm Vincennes Township and City Firefighters responded to 2600 North Cherokee Drive to a reported structure fire. Vincennes Township `Fire Chief Tim Smith says all occupants of the house had evacuated the house by the time crews arrived...
