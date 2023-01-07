EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two roads in Evansville will be closed beginning January 9 as crews work to complete several waterline projects. Upper Mount Vernon Road will be closed between Boehne Camp Road and North Red Bank Road to allow for work to be done on a water line. The closure is expected to last about a month. Detours for commuters will be marked in the area.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO