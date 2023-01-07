Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
How new California laws are affecting you
California rang in 2023 with a fresh set of laws that are making daily impacts, with some big changes to health care, housing and workers’ rights and benefits. On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae takes a closer look at Senate Bill 1334, which guarantees health care workers at the University of California and other public hospitals and medical facilities the same meal and rest breaks that private sector employees are allowed. Advocates of this law say it will help to curb occupational fatigue in an industry that has faced an uphill battle for the last three years.
Here's how much it takes to be considered 'middle class' in Southern California
How much does it take to be considered "middle class" in Southern California? A new report published by the Pew Research Center gives new insight into status.
spectrumnews1.com
Former LA County fire captain seeks retirement badge in revised suit
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California
With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
californiaglobe.com
Projected LA County Mask Mandate Date Passes With No Implementation
A January 5th Indoor Mask Mandate prediction by the LA County Department of Public Health passed by on Thursday, with many now doubtful that such a mandate could return as COVID-19 rates in the County have stabilized in the past month. New statistics released by the Los Angeles County Department...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Look no further than this list if you’re searching for the best restaurants in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Some of the top restaurants in the world are in this city. Everything from modest eateries to fine dining is available here, so you’ll find something to enjoy. The restaurants in...
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow emergency declared in Whittier
Under doctor’s orders, Johnson is not able to lift more than five pounds and was scheduled for a number of medical procedures before he was forced to cancel them after the heavy snow totals left him and his wife, Maggie, stuck at home. The Don Young Legacy Bill has...
spectrumnews1.com
Lily Wahinekapu helps Hawaii defeat former team Cal State Fullerton
HONOLULU — No hard feelings. After Lily Wahinekapu helped Hawaii notch a win against former team Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night, she and coach Jeff Harada said separately there was no animosity between the Titans and their Big West Freshman of the Year who transferred home last summer to play with her younger sister in Manoa.
orangecountytribune.com
New cases down, deaths up
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County has declined for the third consecutive week, but deaths and hospitalizations tied to COVID increased this week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, for the week concluding Jan. 4, there were 3,195 new cases. That compares to 3,269 the week before and 4,449 on Dec. 8.
lacademie.com
19 Best Restaurants In Long Beach, CA, For Patrons 2023
If you are interested in the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, this article will surprise you. A list of excellent eateries and all essential information related to them will be revealed in this post. Therefore, let’s focus on what I am about to mention below. Long Beach is...
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim looks to transform and revitalize portion of Santa Ana River Trail
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Imagine riding a bicycle to the Honda Center to catch a game, kayaking along the Santa Ana River with Angel Stadium in the background or walking on top of a deck and admiring the river and lush landscape. As Anaheim officials look to revitalize the Santa...
purewow.com
The 19 Best Healthy Restaurants in LA Right Now
Vowed to be healthier this year? Fortunately, in a city like Los Angeles, it’s easy to eat nutritious food that goes beyond basic salads and is still packed full of flavor. Whether you’re starting a new diet plan like Paleo or Whole30 or you have dietary restrictions like gluten-free or vegan, these are the best healthy restaurants in Los Angeles to keep you on track (without making you feel like you’re in health-food purgatory).
American Airlines drops 3 cities from service, blaming pilot shortage, 'soft demand'
American Airlines has announced the cancellation of flight routes to three more airports inside the US amid 'soft demand' and the ongoing pilot shortage.
goldrushcam.com
Former Bank Manager in Orange County, California Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud for Stealing $1.2 Million from Elderly Customers’ Account
January 7, 2023 - SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty on Friday to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the. victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to...
Big waves pummel coastline, force Seal Beach pier closure in aftermath of storm
Massive waves were pounding the beaches of Southern California on Friday and tore off chunks of wood from the Seal Beach Pier.
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022
(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart expands California footprint with its 17th store opening next week
Leading Asian grocer HMart will open its newest location in California next Wednesday, bringing the state's store count to 17, according to the Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 3931 Irvine Blvd. in Irvine, California, and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood,...
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
