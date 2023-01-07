Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
KTLA.com
Another storm bringing heavy rain to Southern California Monday
Yet another “strong Pacific storm” is expected to hit Southern California Monday and is forecast to bring gusty winds, potential flooding and hazardous driving conditions, the National Weather Service says. The latest weather is a part of the same system that left as many as 300,000 people in...
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Storm Advisory: Major Impact to Santa Barbara County
Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture. Unplanned power outages are possible....
Phys.org
How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts as epic atmospheric river rainfall drains into the Pacific
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
Here’s How Much Rain It Could Take for California to Get out of a Drought
California has received heavy rainfall in the last several weeks; however, it may not be enough to pull the state out of its ongoing drought. According to data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97.93% of the state is undergoing some degree of drought, with the remaining 2.07 percent categorized as “abnormally dry.”
Cold weather alert issued for parts of LA as residents brace for storm
A cold weather alert has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County through Friday as wind chills are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, experts warned Sunday. The alert is expected to take effect for Antelope Valley, and in particular, Lancaster, on Tuesday through Friday. It will also remain in effect for Mount Wilson starting Wednesday onward. According to Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County health officer, children, the elderly, and those with disabilities or other special medical needs are most vulnerable. "There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Davis. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight, and take shelter during peak cold times. For information on the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority's Winter Shelter Program, visit www.lahsa.org or call 2-1-1.
KTLA.com
California snowpack soars to nearly 200% of normal
While many parts of California are coping with the destructive impact of the series of winter storms, the news is nothing but good when it comes to the state’s snowpack. As of Monday, California’s snow water equivalent is 199% of normal for this date (January 9), according to the California Department of Water Resources.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
depauliaonline.com
Weeks of extreme weather and disaster leave citizens uncertain about the future of California’s climate
Uprooted trees, dark buildings and streets filled with brown, murky water have become a daily occurrence for Californians. A combination of earthquakes, cyclones and storms over the past few weeks have negatively impacted many, but the forecast shows that this extreme weather is far from over. After a devastating magnitude...
spectrumnews1.com
Despite storms, state reservoirs aren't likely to return to normal levels this year
LOS ANGELES — Even with a sixth atmospheric river in two weeks dumping rain on California, water regulators said reservoirs are not likely to completely refill this year. As of Sunday, the state’s 17 reservoirs were at 78% of average, the Department of Water Resources announced Monday. “We’re...
spectrumnews1.com
Everyone in California's Montecito ordered out due to floods
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides Monday as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks caused by fallen debris. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and...
kvta.com
The Rain Has Arrived In Ventura County, But The Heaviest Will Be Monday Afternoon And Night
(The radar track above is at 10:25 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The rain arrived in Ventura County Sunday evening and we should see steady light to moderate rainfall...
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods
California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday.
WATCH: Golfers Run From 'Massive' Waves Striking California Course
'This is going to hit us! We've got to get back!'
kvta.com
Another Week Of Rain On The Way To Ventura County
(The radar track above is at 2:10 PM Sunday) Important links for official information about the impacts of the coming storms... For Santa Barbara County https://www.readysbc.org/. And to check on rainfall totals https://www.vcwatershed.net/fws/rain-map/. Update--The good news is that Ventura County is going to get another week of much-needed rain. The...
KTLA.com
High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor
This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
Comments / 0