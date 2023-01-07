Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Teenager Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
Related
brproud.com
$100k winning ticket sold at gas station in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Saints finished this season with a losing record. On the other hand, someone who decided to play the New Orleans Saints scratch-off game did not lose. A winning New Orleans Saints scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was sold in East Baton Rouge Parish....
Acadiana native to be featured on "Kelly Clarkson Show"
Olivia Savoie was invited to the Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss her work as a "life story writer" for seniors in Acadiana and beyond. The episode will air Monday at 2 pm.
theadvocate.com
Is Lafayette shedding its identity as an oil and gas hub? City has been quietly, rapidly, diversifying
Growing up in the 1980s as the son of an attorney and a dance instructor, Joe Spell was more fortunate than many of his friends. Many of them, he recalled, had parents in the oil and gas business. Back in those days in the Lafayette area, that segment employed a majority of the population. And he learned quickly about the industry’s boom-and-bust cycles and what effect that had on people.
wbrz.com
Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund
BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
brproud.com
Couple found dead inside home in Baton Rouge community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two bodies were found inside of a home in the 16000 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue on Monday, Jan. 9. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies say the two bodies were discovered by a relative who went to check on Coby Manuel, 59, and Jenell Manuel, 59, after not hearing from them. The coroner’s office will determine the couple’s cause and time of death.
Acadiana Better Business Bureau Tips on Avoiding Puppy Scams
According to U.S. Census data, about 38 percent of households in Louisiana provides a home for at least one dog. Most people think of their dog as an extension of their family. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana has a cautionary tale about purchasing a four-legged friend. If you are...
The Secret Off Menu Item at Don’s Seafood in Lafayette You Have to Try
The food, hospitality, culture, and sports make it one of my favorite places on planet earth. Did I mention the food? Yeah? Well, let me mention it again. Don's Seafood restaurant features a wide menu of Cajun cuisine, opening its doors at its first location back in 1934 by founder Don Landry.
Destination Louisiane: False River in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Back in the 1700s, the False River, was originally part of the Mississippi River. Today, its considered an oxbow lake, filled with rich culture and history. The False River has been cherished by many community members of Pointe Coupee Parish, outside of Louisiana’s capital city. The U-shape of the […]
Another Lafayette Restaurant Announces Closing Date
Another Lafayette restaurant has announced that they are closing its doors. Lotus Garden which is located at 2865 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Ste 137 in Lafayette, La announced earlier today that its last day will be January 11, 2023. The owners, Michael and Michelle, posted to the Lotus Garden Lafayette Facebook...
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
Heymann Performing Arts Center Says Goodbye to Ticketmaster
It has been announced that the Heymann Performing Arts Center will no longer offer tickets through Ticketmaster. Tickets for events that will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center will now be offered through an online platform called Tixly. We are excited to be the first in the U.S....
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Chinese restaurant in Lafayette to close for good
A Chinese restaurant on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has announced that it will close for good next week.
theadvocate.com
Owners behind former Don's restaurant in downtown Lafayette have new name, plans for site
The former Don’s Seafood & Steakhouse in downtown Lafayette will be rebranded as Ashby Crossing and is looking for tenants. The owners behind the project at unveiled plans this morning for the site, which has remained mostly untouched since the new owners, Hub City Holdings, announced the purchase of the 12,000-square-foot building at 301 E. Vermilion St. and two adjacent properties two years ago.
KLFY.com
Plate lunch fundraiser for Opelousas couple battling cancer
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The community is rallying together to support an Opelousas couple who are both battling cancer. Terri St. Amand Trahan was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and has faced this diagnosis two more times since then. Then, in 2022, her husband, similarly named Terry Trahan, was given the same scary diagnosis.
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
wbrz.com
Couple found shot to death in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
Concerns grow to fear for residents living in Louisiana neighborhood overtaken by squatters
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some Lafayette residents are voicing their concerns about squatters setting up shop in their neighborhood. “We have seen people coming out of the woods dressing, putting on clothes, it is our understanding they are having sex in the field and doing drugs,” Brenda Montgomery said. “People walking the streets, on the main […]
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0