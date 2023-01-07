ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football RB Kendall Milton focused on 'once-in-a-lifetime' goal of back-to-back National Championships

LOS ANGELES -- Barring a herculean performance on Monday, Kendall Milton will not be among Georgia's top two rushers this season, mainly due to the fact that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior missed two games due to injury. When he is on the field, there are few others who have been more productive. Milton's 7.3 yards per carry would lead the SEC (Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Ole Miss's Zach Evans lead the conference with 6.5 yards per carry) and be No. 4 in the country among qualified running backs. Milton is not worried about stats though.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

BREAKING: Baylor adds UNT transfer tight end Jake Roberts

The Baylor Bears added highly coveted transfer tight end Jake Roberts from the University of North Texas Monday evening. Roberts committed to Baylor over offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, SMU, Indiana and many more schools. Roberts visited Baylor this past weekend in a group of key transfer targets. Roberts...
WACO, TX
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
floridagators.com

Florida Unable to Stave Off Georgia Comeback, Fall 82-77 on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball gave a valiant effort on Sunday afternoon, but was unable to stop a Georgia comeback attempt, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 82-77 in Exactech Arena. The Gators (12-5, 1-3 SEC) were led by KK Deans who tallied 21 points, including a 5-of-9 effort...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

9-year-old wishes for a Bulldogs win for ‘best friend’ Stetson Bennett

ATLANTA — A nine-year-old boy told his mom he hopes his best friend, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, wins the National Football Championship Monday. Many Georgia Bulldog fans are hoping for a win on the football field Monday against TCU, but nine-year-old Brooks Teehan told his mom, Jessica Cash, that he hopes his best friend, Stetson Bennett, would take home the win.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA fans in Savannah prepare for the national championship

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — People in Savannah are preparing to cheer from home for the bulldogs as they attempt to win the national championship again. The UGA Alumni Association will be setting up for the big game at Starland Yard this year.  “There’s a huge UGA following in Savannah for football. We’re fortunate to be close […]
SAVANNAH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How to watch Georgia vs. TCU in 2023 National Championship: Channel, live stream, kickoff time, more

The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs to decide the champions of college football is almost over. Teams have been in Los Angeles for several days, as they meet with the media and prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Bulldogs are trying to defend their 2022 title, while TCU is putting the finishing touches on the team's Cinderella story.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

247Sports

