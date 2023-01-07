LOS ANGELES -- Barring a herculean performance on Monday, Kendall Milton will not be among Georgia's top two rushers this season, mainly due to the fact that the 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior missed two games due to injury. When he is on the field, there are few others who have been more productive. Milton's 7.3 yards per carry would lead the SEC (Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders and Ole Miss's Zach Evans lead the conference with 6.5 yards per carry) and be No. 4 in the country among qualified running backs. Milton is not worried about stats though.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO