ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Swain Schools Increase Security After Threat, Panthers Win, Code Purple

(Swain County, NC) -- Additional security is on-hand today at Swain County schools. The district investigated a threatening social media post targeted at Swain Middle School on Sunday. Law enforcement officers started to locate the origin of the threat. Everything will go on as scheduled today, but security is being increased as a precaution for the time being.
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant

Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina

The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
CORNELIUS, NC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Water Crisis: Lack of Leadership Where it’s Needed

Buncombe County – It’s said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The question is, what did the leadership of Asheville do while nearly 40,000 went without water over the holidays?. Of course, the notion that Nero fiddled is just that, a notion, as the fiddle was not invented...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
rmef.org

Reward Offered for North Carolina Elk Calf Poaching

A $6,000 reward is available to help find the person(s) responsible for shooting an elk calf with an arrow on the Qualla Boundary near Cherokee, North Carolina. According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee Feather, the official media outlet of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a citizen reported someone shot the calf at Tsali Manor (55 Echota Church Road).
CHEROKEE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks

I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’

It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy