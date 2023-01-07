Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
iheart.com
Swain Schools Increase Security After Threat, Panthers Win, Code Purple
(Swain County, NC) -- Additional security is on-hand today at Swain County schools. The district investigated a threatening social media post targeted at Swain Middle School on Sunday. Law enforcement officers started to locate the origin of the threat. Everything will go on as scheduled today, but security is being increased as a precaution for the time being.
thelocalpalate.com
A First Look at Greenville’s First Dim Sum Restaurant
Former pop-up Sum Bar opens doors in its new brick-and-mortar space. Khailing Neoh’s much-loved dim sum pop-up, Sum Bar, enters its next chapter on January 21, 2023, in its own brick-and-mortar space on Washington Street in Greenville, South Carolina. As a full-service dim sum restaurant, Sum Bar pairs the small Chinese dumplings traditionally reserved for brunch with signature craft cocktails and a sophisticated evening setting.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius Police focus on NC mountains in search for Madalina
The Cornelius Police Department has placed its focus on the mountains as a location where a vehicle associated with the family of Madalina Cojocari was identified. On Friday, CPD said one of the family members was in the area of Madison County and asked if anyone has seen a light green Toyota Prius or Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, there between the dates of Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The towns of Mars Hill and Hot Springs are in the county north of Asheville. Diana Cojocari is pictured wearing zip-up jackets and a grey hat.
greenville.com
Flat Rock Playhouse Announces 2023 Music on the Rock Concert Series
What better way to kick off the 2023 season at Flat Rock Playhouse than to rock out with some of the greatest music of all time? Don’t miss your chance to catch these world-class tribute artists on ‘the Rock’ February-April. Tickets on sale January 23. Here Comes...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Water Crisis: Lack of Leadership Where it’s Needed
Buncombe County – It’s said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The question is, what did the leadership of Asheville do while nearly 40,000 went without water over the holidays?. Of course, the notion that Nero fiddled is just that, a notion, as the fiddle was not invented...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
rmef.org
Reward Offered for North Carolina Elk Calf Poaching
A $6,000 reward is available to help find the person(s) responsible for shooting an elk calf with an arrow on the Qualla Boundary near Cherokee, North Carolina. According to a Facebook post by the Cherokee Feather, the official media outlet of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a citizen reported someone shot the calf at Tsali Manor (55 Echota Church Road).
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Mark Meadows Skates on Voter Fraud Charge. Yes, It Stinks
I’m going to take a wild guess here and surmise you haven’t heard about former western North Carolina Congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows getting a free pass on his voter fraud case. You know, the one where Meadows claimed, for voting purposes, that his primary residence was a rusted mobile home in Macon County.
Mountain Xpress
Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’
It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
WLOS.com
Man arrested, found with fentanyl, gun after community tips of drug activity
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department says its officers have taken a large amount of drugs off the streets with the arrest of a man earlier this week. Following several community complaints of drug activity, officers arrested Tarren Taquez Eddington, age 20, in the area of Deaverview Road around 4:24 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
WYFF4.com
Authorities investigating quadruple stabbing in Madison County, North Carolina, sheriff says
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — A quadruple stabbing is under investigation in Madison County, North Carolina, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Buddy Harwood posted on Facebook at about 7 a.m. Monday and said the sheriff's office was on the scene, and one individual was detained. (Video above: Morning headlines from...
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
WYFF4.com
Man fell through ceiling, jumped through window at South Carolina shopping center
SENECA, S.C. — A South Carolina man was arrested for creating a disturbance at a shopping center after authorities say he climbed through a ceiling, jumped through a window and was seen hanging by a light fixture, according to the sheriff's office. (Video above shows the scene at the...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Man on probation charged, held on $600,000 bond after drugs, firearms found at residence
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man on active probation for a felony conviction was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with more felonies following a community tip about drug activity in Rutherford County. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said its VICE Unit recently received a tip regarding fentanyl being...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
