ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 281

Repub
2d ago

Can someone tell the pompous, lying traitor that we HAVE been suffering. We now have a chance to rise up above the doldrums and mess that the evil witch of the West put our country in.

Reply(26)
85
Darlene Rosario
2d ago

Liz you did more damage as a republican (by name)/democrat (by beliefs.) we noe can overcome your hate for good honest people. You didn t win because you are a failure!!!

Reply(11)
66
ed tyler
3d ago

Republicans especially the right wing usually are all in on defense spending. I understood it revolved around all the spending for Ukraine.

Reply(6)
17
Related
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner

While the return of Brittney Griner to the United States was a reason for celebration for many, it was also met with plenty of backlash from some who were upset that the United States and President Joe Biden traded a convicted Russian arms dealer for Griner while leaving former Marine Paul Whelan imprisoned in Russia. Read more... The post Republicans make major move against Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Matt Gaetz’s demands include a committee to investigate FBI, as he calls McCarthy a ‘desperate guy’

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida on Wednesday continued hitting out at Kevin McCarthy’s unsuccessful bid to be elected as Speaker of the House, after the latter failed his sixth consecutive leadership election in the span of two days.“He’s a desperate guy whose vote share is dropping with every subsequent vote and I am ready to vote all night, all week, all month, and never for that person,” the Florida Republican said, going against Donald Trump’s endorsement earlier that day saying Mr McCarthy “will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB.”Mr Gaetz, normally a staunch Trump ally,...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1090M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy