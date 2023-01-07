Read full article on original website
Robert K. Cooper
Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
Carolyn R. Wells
Mrs. Carolyn R. Wells, age 79, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Savannah, GA and moved to Ellabell, GA in 1979. Mrs. Wells enjoyed cooking, bluegrass music, and putting puzzles...
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.
Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Larry Floyd Harrison
Mr. Larry Floyd Harrison, age 63 of Portal, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com. Matthew H....
Henry Terrell Kimble
Henry Terrell Kimble was born September 9, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia to Arthur and Linda Scott Kimble. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy...
Otis G. Williams
Mr. Otis G. Williams, age 69, passed away early Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation. He was a native and longtime resident of Bulloch County. Mr. Williams was the son of the late Cecil Williams and Dorothy Underwood Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded...
Winton Franklin Sherrod
Mr. Winton Franklin Sherrod, age 81, died Thursday January 5, 2023, at his residence under the care of Pruitt Hospice. The Meggett, South Carolina native was a 1959 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following his graduation Franklin joined the United States Marine Corp and served until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Marvin Edison Lariscy
Mr. Marvin Edison Lariscy, 88, of Rocky Ford, GA, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA. He was a member of the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and has served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He...
Willie Doris Allen
Mrs. Willie Doris Allen, age 95 passed from labor to reward on January 5, 2023, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and a retired employee of Georgia Southern University. At an early age she joined the Rehovia Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by four...
Margaret Ellis Sills
Margaret E. Sills, age 85, of Metter Ga, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday January 4, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Birkenhead, England to John Henry and Margaret Davies Ellis. She married her first husband Everett E. Newsome, who was stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force.
Treshman Fries
Mr. Treshman James Fries, 55, passed away at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center on December 28, 2022. Treshman was born in 1967 at the Screven County Hospital to Harrell and Geneva Fries. His first love was repairing transmissions and was very handy with anything to do with a car.
Save the dates for 2023 rec events
The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has all our favorite community events scheduled for 2023! Check out the dates and locations below. If you’re new to Statesboro, these events are a great way to enjoy what Statesboro and Bulloch County are all about!. “We are so excited to...
Martha Jo Stalcup Newman
Mrs. Martha Jo Stalcup Newman, age 88, passed away at her home on December 28, 2022 in Statesboro, Georgia. Mrs. Newman was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 11, 1934 to the late Bon Stalcup and Montine Moore Stalcup. She married her only true love, Wayman Billy Newman, right...
Averitt to host ONE: Gazzie White this Friday
On Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., singer Gazzie White will be performing at the Averitt Center for the Arts’ Emma Kelly Theater, as part of the ONE series. The ONE series is a series of performances that highlight one gifted individual. The audience gets the opportunity to share 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
Savannah SCORE offers workshop series
New Year, new skills? Savannah SCORE is offering a new workshop series for entrepreneurs to kick start the new year. Beginning on Jan. 10, Savannah SCORE will host a series of workshops geared to guiding new and emerging entrepreneurs through the business landscape. Reality Check – What every aspiring business...
Statesboro YMCA to host annual Run the Boro 5K on Jan. 28
The Run the Boro 5K race will be held at the Statesboro YMCA on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This is the Statesboro YMCA’s third annual 5K, and Executive Branch Director Hannah Beggs is looking to have more participants to register this year. “Last year, we had 150 runners,” Beggs...
Barbara Veneu Baker
Barbara Veneu Baker, 68 of Sylvania, GA passed Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Optim Medical Center Screven. She was a formerly of Las Vegas, NV and had resided in Sylvania for the past 20 years. She was a member of Liberty Presbyterian Church and loved time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Baker.
Portal home damaged by fire early Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
Updated Sketch: GBI still seeks information on woman found in Riceboro
The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached. Initially, partial remains of a white female were discovered off Jones Road in the...
