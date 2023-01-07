On Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., singer Gazzie White will be performing at the Averitt Center for the Arts’ Emma Kelly Theater, as part of the ONE series. The ONE series is a series of performances that highlight one gifted individual. The audience gets the opportunity to share 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.

