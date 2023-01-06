ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tallahasseemagazine.com

Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location

On January 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

A Lasting Dream Realized

As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit

In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Monticello gets new mayor

Second-term Councilwoman Gloria Cox is Monticello’s new mayor. Cox’s colleagues elected her to the position on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, replacing longtime Mayor Julie Conley, who was elected vice-major. The council traditionally chooses a new mayor and vice mayor at its first meeting after the New Year. The...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

A 2022 year-in-review for Tallahassee homicides, violent crimes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police reported a total of 125 shootings in 2022, with 22 homicides and 96 shooting victims altogether. “One crime is too many. One death is too many,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell. Two major shootings shocked the community. In October, Demario Murray was killed...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
fsunews.com

FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU

On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County

A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA

