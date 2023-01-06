Read full article on original website
CCYS hiring more people to serve youth and families in need across the Big Bend
CCYS gets to the root problem at-risk kids and families are facing by meeting their basic needs to help put their lives on a better path going forward.
New trade program working to fill jobs in in-demand industries
Skilled trade workers are needed in the workforce now more than ever and one local partnership is helping people get from training to job placement in a few short months.
Restaurant owner starts scholarship to support Florida A&M University students
Gabe Lovett, an alum of Florida A&M University, is also starting his own foundation which includes giving out two $1,000 scholarships a year to Florida A&M University students.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On January 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
tallahasseemagazine.com
A Lasting Dream Realized
As a young woman, Brenda Moss worked long hours at a hair salon — and then served additional clients at home. As days drew to a close, she’d sketch her dream salon. “My eyes have always been bigger than my pockets,” Moss said. “But my dad was an entrepreneur, being one of the first Black plumbers in Tallahassee to run his own business, so I really felt I could make my dreams happen.”
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
fsunews.com
Need some plans? Here are the must-know upcoming events in Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s vibrant nightlife and diverse entertainment scene offer a plethora of different options to change a lazy afternoon into a very exciting evening. In the upcoming Spring semester, both on and off campus, there are many events for everyone to enjoy – regardless of the budget. Concerts showcasing...
City of Tallahassee Responds to Taylor Biro Lawsuit
In a filing last Thursday, the City of Tallahassee asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro. Biro was removed from the CPRB by the Tallahassee City Commission late last year in a 3-2 vote. Her removal was related to her abolitionist views of […]
City of Thomasville announces changes to service hours for MLK Day holiday
The City of Thomasville announced its schedule for Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello gets new mayor
Second-term Councilwoman Gloria Cox is Monticello’s new mayor. Cox’s colleagues elected her to the position on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, replacing longtime Mayor Julie Conley, who was elected vice-major. The council traditionally chooses a new mayor and vice mayor at its first meeting after the New Year. The...
WCTV
A 2022 year-in-review for Tallahassee homicides, violent crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police reported a total of 125 shootings in 2022, with 22 homicides and 96 shooting victims altogether. “One crime is too many. One death is too many,” said TPD Chief Lawrence Revell. Two major shootings shocked the community. In October, Demario Murray was killed...
denisesanger.com
Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know
The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
WCTV
Slow down: Speed limits dropping from 20 mph to 15 mph in Leon County school zones
University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. Leon County Schools set to improve security measures using metal detectors and patrol dogs. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST. The LCS announces taking...
WCTV
Man shot while walking in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured. According to TPD, the victim was walking near Clay Street and Volusia Street around 10:33 p.m. when he heard a gunshot. When the victim started running, he realized he had been...
WALB 10
10 years later: Where the Kendrick Johnson case stands today
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This week marks 10 years since Kendrick Johnson was found dead in a gym mat at Lowndes High School. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk closed the case last year, ruling Kendrick had fallen into the vertical mat while trying to retrieve his shoes and got stuck upside-down, and suffocated.
wdhn.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s kicks off the new year with concealed carry class
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Some residents in Jackson County took the next step in obtaining their concealed carry permit. Jackson County Sheriff’s office gathered residents in Marianna for the first concealed carry safety class of the new year. It was held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until...
fsunews.com
FBI arrests Winter Park man in connection with mass shooting threat to FSU
On Jan. 3, 2022, the FBI arrested a 19-year-old Winter Park man for threatening to kill gay people at Florida State University. Sean Michael Albert, who is currently being held in federal detention in Orlando, admitted to federal agents that he posted a photo of a semi-automatic rifle with threats to commit a mass shooting at FSU. Albert was arrested on a federal charge of making an interstate communication to threaten to injure another person.
BREAKING: Florida State secures another transfer out of the SEC
Another big move in the transfer portal for the Seminoles.
WCTV
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
wfxl.com
One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County
A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
