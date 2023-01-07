Read full article on original website
Judith (Judy) Ann Cielocha
Judith Ann (Judy) Cielocha (nee Reich) passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro on January 4, 2023. She married the love of her life, Frank Cielocha in 1960 and shared 63 years of marital bliss. She leaves her four roses (daughters) and her children in love: Deborah (Rick deceased)...
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.
Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
Larry Floyd Harrison
Mr. Larry Floyd Harrison, age 63 of Portal, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com. Matthew H....
Robert K. Cooper
Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
Marvin Edison Lariscy
Mr. Marvin Edison Lariscy, 88, of Rocky Ford, GA, passed away on January 4, 2023 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA. He was a member of the Little Horse Creek Baptist Church and has served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He...
Henry Terrell Kimble
Henry Terrell Kimble was born September 9, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia to Arthur and Linda Scott Kimble. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy...
Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient from Statesboro perseveres to finish degree
Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19, many recent graduates...
Weyman Smoak
Weyman E. Smoak, 77, of Appling, passed away in Evans, GA, on Friday, January 6th. Born to the late William Laure and Verdie Mae Smoak, he was a native of Screven County and a member of the Newington United Methodist Church. He was a construction and maintenance worker for many...
Bulloch Bears Witness forum sparks discussion about race and justice
The Statesboro-Bulloch Remembrance Coalition recently held its “Bulloch Bears Witness” forum on Wednesday, January 4. The event was free to the public and held in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative based in Montgomery, Alabama. It began at 6pm at Carter Recital Hall on Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro...
Updated Sketch: GBI still seeks information on woman found in Riceboro
The GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to seek the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dismembered. An updated forensic artist’s rendering of the woman is attached. Initially, partial remains of a white female were discovered off Jones Road in the...
Save the dates for 2023 rec events
The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has all our favorite community events scheduled for 2023! Check out the dates and locations below. If you’re new to Statesboro, these events are a great way to enjoy what Statesboro and Bulloch County are all about!. “We are so excited to...
Portal home damaged by fire early Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
Swainsboro man arrested for aggravated assault
A 22-year-old Swainsboro resident has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a call for domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 after shots were fired at the Southern Villas on Chandler Road.
Martha Jo Stalcup Newman
Mrs. Martha Jo Stalcup Newman, age 88, passed away at her home on December 28, 2022 in Statesboro, Georgia. Mrs. Newman was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 11, 1934 to the late Bon Stalcup and Montine Moore Stalcup. She married her only true love, Wayman Billy Newman, right...
Averitt to host ONE: Gazzie White this Friday
On Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:30 p.m., singer Gazzie White will be performing at the Averitt Center for the Arts’ Emma Kelly Theater, as part of the ONE series. The ONE series is a series of performances that highlight one gifted individual. The audience gets the opportunity to share 90 minutes with an established artist of the community via guest-host interviews, family members, and of course, performances.
Apartment heavily damaged by fire Sunday morning
Statesboro Fire Department and Bulloch County Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in Caribe Court Condos near the GS Campus in the city of Statesboro. Bulloch County 911 dispatched the call at 12:55 am on Sunday morning in the 200 block of Caribe Court off of Rucker Lane. Statesboro...
Savannah SCORE offers workshop series
New Year, new skills? Savannah SCORE is offering a new workshop series for entrepreneurs to kick start the new year. Beginning on Jan. 10, Savannah SCORE will host a series of workshops geared to guiding new and emerging entrepreneurs through the business landscape. Reality Check – What every aspiring business...
One dead after shootout with Bulloch Deputies
On Saturday, January 7th at approximately 3:15 p.m. two deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road after being notified of a physical domestic in progress. Upon arrival the deputies learned the offender had assaulted his elderly disabled father. The victim...
Treshman Fries
Mr. Treshman James Fries, 55, passed away at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center on December 28, 2022. Treshman was born in 1967 at the Screven County Hospital to Harrell and Geneva Fries. His first love was repairing transmissions and was very handy with anything to do with a car.
