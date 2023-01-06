ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 12 Units in Jackson Heights, Studios Start at $2,171 Per Month

The NYC Housing Preservation & Development has opened a lottery for 12 income-restricted units in a 5-story mixed use building on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights. The development, called The Jackson and located on the corner of 37th Avenue and 85th Street, consists of 40 units, with the apartments located on floors two through five, with ground floor retail.
queenspost.com

Astoria Nonprofit Receives $750K in Federal Funds for Youth Programs

Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) received crucial federal funding that will bolster programming the institution provides to the youth of western Queens, including those from the underserved communities at the Astoria, Queensbridge and Ravenswood Houses. U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secured $502,250 to provide...
