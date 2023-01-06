A woman suffered cuts to her face and hands while being robbed at knifepoint on the 7 train in Sunnyside early Sunday morning. The victim, 32, got on the subway at the 46th Street–Bliss Street station at around 12:40 a.m. and was then approached by an unidentified man as the train headed toward Manhattan, according to police.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO