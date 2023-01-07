Portal Middle High School will host an Alumni Night on Saturday, January 21, at the school’s basketball games against Screven County. At halftime of the Varsity Girls’ game, the school will recognize Coach Jeff Brannen for his 500th win. Tipoff for this game is at 3:30pm. During halftime at the Varsity Boys’ game, the school will recognize former boys and girls basketball players, cheerleaders, and managers from the history of the PMHS basketball program. Tipoff for the boys’ game is at 5pm.

PORTAL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO