Read full article on original website
Related
Margaret Ellis Sills
Margaret E. Sills, age 85, of Metter Ga, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday January 4, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Birkenhead, England to John Henry and Margaret Davies Ellis. She married her first husband Everett E. Newsome, who was stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force.
Portal home damaged by fire early Monday
Bulloch County Fire and Statesboro Fire Departments responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Portal. The fire was in walking distance to the Bulloch County Fire Station in Portal. At 2:23 AM, Monday, January 9, 2023, Bulloch County 911 dispatched the fire departments to a house fire in...
PMHS Panther basketball Alumni Night is Jan. 21
Portal Middle High School will host an Alumni Night on Saturday, January 21, at the school’s basketball games against Screven County. At halftime of the Varsity Girls’ game, the school will recognize Coach Jeff Brannen for his 500th win. Tipoff for this game is at 3:30pm. During halftime at the Varsity Boys’ game, the school will recognize former boys and girls basketball players, cheerleaders, and managers from the history of the PMHS basketball program. Tipoff for the boys’ game is at 5pm.
Swainsboro man arrested for aggravated assault
A 22-year-old Swainsboro resident has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a call for domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 after shots were fired at the Southern Villas on Chandler Road.
Statesboro – Bulloch Severe Weather Alert Wednesday
9:47 AM UPDATE: STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN, EVANS, BULLOCH, JENKINS, CANDLER AND TATTNALL COUNTIES. Special Weather Statement issued January 4 at 9:47AM EST by NWS Charleston SC At 9:47 AM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Herndon to near Alamo, and moving east at 45 mph.
Fall Commencement held at East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College (EGSC) held its Fall Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. The ceremony was held in the Gymnasium in Swainsboro. Dr. John Cadle, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs, welcomed the graduates and their families to the ceremony. Dr. Cadle then welcomed graduate Alexander Archie to the podium to present the reflection. Commencement speaker Dr. Patrice Buckner Jackson was then introduced to address the students and their families.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0