Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Status In Question For Week 18; 2 Other Defenders Appear on Injury Report Friday

He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistance will be a hot topic in the coaching carousal this offseason.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Yardbarker
Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs
Kerby Joseph let the petty flow through his veins after Sunday’s spoiler win over the rival Green Bay Packers. Joseph and the Detroit Lions shut the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory on Sunday night. Though the Lions had already themselves been eliminated with the Seattle...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign
Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
Steelers hit Vegas for 1st time; 2023 opponent schedule set
Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas. It’s not just a sign along a median on a thoroughfare through that arid Nevada city. It’s what the Pittsburgh Steelers were (figuratively) told by way of their victory in their season finale Sunday. Based on the NFL’s predetermined schedule rotation, only three...
Yardbarker
The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns
The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers. Norwood will miss his...
Yardbarker
Jets looking at three QB option to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 11-6 in another lifeless performance. Joe Flacco started the season finale with youngster Zach Wilson once again a healthy inactive as he concluded a disastrous sophomore campaign. By...
Browns officially rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for Steelers game after dismissal from practice
BEREA, Ohio — After dismissing him from the practice facilities following controversial comments made in an interview, the Browns have officially ruled defensive end Jadeveon Clowney out of their final game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. In an interview Thursday, Clowney had spoken to Cleveland.com about...
Yardbarker
The one thing missing on the Eagles offense
Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
Vikings Roster Moves and Updates: Harrison Smith, Irv Smith Jr., Za'Darius Smith
Harrison Smith will miss Sunday's game against the Bears with knee soreness.
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan describes 'holy cow' moment when he realized Brock Purdy was special
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL after winning nine straight. Rookie Brock Purdy has been a key part of that run of dominance, and it seems head coach Kyle Shanahan realized early on that he had something special on his hands in the young quarterback.
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick has noteworthy response to question about Mac Jones’ future
The New England Patriots are expected to make some significant changes heading into the 2023 season, and many are wondering if one of them could come at the quarterback position. Bill Belichick is not exactly ruling it out, at least publicly. Belichick spoke with reporters on Monday for his final...
Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh
Grading the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins in the season finale on Sunday. Offense Another week without a touchdown. The Jets’ offense struggled again and did not reach the end zone for the third straight week. They gained 187 yards and just 38 rushing yards. QB Joe Flacco (18 of 33, 149 yards, 66.4 QB rating) was under siege behind a leaky offensive line. WR Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 89 yards) seemed to be the only player on offense making plays. The running game was nonexistent. Grade: F Defense This one is graded on a curve because the Jets faced rookie QB Skylar...
Here's how the Lions helped Seahawks QB Geno Smith earn an extra $1M on Sunday
When the Seahawks re-signed Smith in April, his deal included the extra incentives based on playing time and a potential postseason berth. Smith was brought back after spending the 2020 and 2021 campaigns as Russell Wilson's backup, but Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in March, opening the door for Smith to have a shot at the starting gig.
