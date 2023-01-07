ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick’s Status In Question For Week 18; 2 Other Defenders Appear on Injury Report Friday

By Spencer Schultz
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh

It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lions defender had pettiest tweet after knocking Packers out of playoffs

Kerby Joseph let the petty flow through his veins after Sunday’s spoiler win over the rival Green Bay Packers. Joseph and the Detroit Lions shut the Packers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory on Sunday night. Though the Lions had already themselves been eliminated with the Seattle...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rams' Sean McVay to make quick decision, will likely resign

Sean McVay just closed up shop on his sixth season as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach. For the most part, it’s been a successful tenure for the head coach in Southern California. Most of the Rams’ struggles this season have had to do with injury. That includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Steelers’ 7 Sacks On Deshaun Watson Should Set Off Alarms All Over AFC North That 2023 Will Belong To Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers needed a win and a lot of help to make the playoffs. The Buffalo Bills did their part, but the New York Jets and Joe Flacco just couldn’t find a way against Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins. The hole was too deep to dig out of, but Mike Tomlin and the Steelers sure tried. The Steelers finished 3-3 in the AFC North and are ultimately a TJ Watt injury short of the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns bracing for 'a lot of new faces' in 2023 after season-ending loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The last view of the Browns as they walked off the field after Sunday's 28-14 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers will be much different than the first view of them when training camp opens in July. "I think I heard one time, I think I was a rookie or something, that every year the turnover is like a 30 or 40% change," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "You know, always see new faces...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Six Players Inactive vs Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Tre Norwood, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, inside linebacker Trae Crowder and outside linebacker Malik Reed are inactive for the Steelers. Norwood will miss his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Jets looking at three QB option to replace Zach Wilson

The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 11-6 in another lifeless performance. Joe Flacco started the season finale with youngster Zach Wilson once again a healthy inactive as he concluded a disastrous sophomore campaign. By...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

The one thing missing on the Eagles offense

Since Nick Sirianni became head coach of the Eagles, their run game has turned heads. The Eagles were the top-rushing team in the NFL last year with 2,715 yards, per Statmuse. This season, the Eagles have remained a top-five rushing attack. Is there a chance their run game could be even better?
ClutchPoints

Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game

Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh

Grading the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins in the season finale on Sunday. Offense Another week without a touchdown. The Jets’ offense struggled again and did not reach the end zone for the third straight week. They gained 187 yards and just 38 rushing yards. QB Joe Flacco (18 of 33, 149 yards, 66.4 QB rating) was under siege behind a leaky offensive line. WR Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 89 yards) seemed to be the only player on offense making plays. The running game was nonexistent.  Grade: F  Defense This one is graded on a curve because the Jets faced rookie QB Skylar...

Comments / 0

Community Policy