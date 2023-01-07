1/6 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Usos vs. McIntyre/Sheamus for Undisputed Tag Team Title, Top Dolla vs. Ricochet Royal Rumble Qualifier, Charlotte Flair speaks

Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
ComicBook
WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns Goes Off on Sami Zayn and Receives Royal Rumble Challenge
The Bloodline kicked off tonight's WWE SmackDown, and that is meant quite literally. Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn all immediately hit the ring and started destroying the set of SmackDown, and that led to Roman Reigns coming out with Paul Heyman. Everyone was upset after last week's loss to Kevin Owens and John Cena, but Reigns was livid, and went off on Zayn for taking the pin and making guarantees. He was later interrupted by Kevin Owens, and that resulted in Owens challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. The match isn't official yet, but it seems like a lock to happen.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown
The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey Update
The second match for the upcoming WWE SmackDown on FOX episode has been revealed. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn would happen next week. Reigns will defend his championship against Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble, as PWMania.com...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Roman Reigns apologizes to Sami Zayn
Zayn will get a chance to redeem himself by facing Kevin Owens next week.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn
Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Next Opponents In WWE
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe on the final "SmackDown" of 2022 when she made her return after seven months away. Not only did she return with a new theme song and new ring gear, but Flair returned to her winning ways when she quickly beat Ronda Rousey to regain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for a seventh time in her career. Following the shocking turn of events, Flair recently appeared on WWE's "The Bump" to discuss who she would like to step in the ring with next.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Title at the Royal Rumble
Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble is official. During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was confirmed that Owens will challenge for title at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Friday night’s...
CBS Sports
2023 WWE Royal Rumble card, matches, predictions, start time, rumors, match card, location, date
The WWE Universe will have a lot of counting to do at the Royal Rumble. The beloved battle royal event returns for its 35th iteration when WWE sets up at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 28. The modern version of the Royal Rumble features two matches:...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More
The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Borrows Roman Reigns’ Signature Move During WWE Live Event
There are few WWE superstars who are more popular among the masses today than Sami Zayn. The Honorary Uce has earned the respect of everyone, including the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Recently, Zayn decided to dedicate a match to Reigns by using one of his signature moves. Sami Zayn had...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Forgets Babyface Gimmick After WWE SmackDown Match
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE has always remained a controversial topic for fans, as they just get fired up with seeing The Queen constantly shoved down their throats. She also returned to WWE television last week and was booked as a babyface. However, it seems she seemingly forgot she was a babyface for a moment during Smackdown this past week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Last night WWE invaded the FedEx Forum in Memphis Tennessee for an episode of their weekly flagship program, SmackDown. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the show, which you can check out below. -Jason Jordan produced the promo segment between the Bloodline and Kevin Owens,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Talks If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For WWE Title Match At Royal Rumble
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below. Whether Mr. McMahon as a heel character was copying WCW:. “Didn’t even cross my mind. Couldn’t care less. Eric was a great on-screen character there’s no doubt...
ComicBook
WWE's The Usos Overcome Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to Retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles on SmackDown
WWE's The Bloodline got a lot of attention on tonight's episode of SmackDown, opening the show and bringing it to a close with a match for Title gold. It would be The Usos putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against a team of SmackDown favorites in Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Both have been thorns in the Bloodline's side for a while, and the impressive duo would give The Usos a run for their money at several parts of this match, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough to overcome The Usos, who retained their WWE Tag Team Championships.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The Bloodline. * WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston...
tjrwrestling.net
Backstage News From January 6th Edition Of WWE Smackdown
There is some interesting information from behind the scenes for the January 6th edition of Smackdown including news on who was and wasn’t there. The first episode of WWE Smackdown took place in Memphis, Tennessee on January 6th. The main event of the show featured The Usos retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against “The Banger Bros” duo of Sheamus & Drew McIntyre. It was not a clean win since The Usos cheated to win.
ComicBook
WWE's Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Women's Title in Surprise Challenge
After eight months away, Charlotte Flair made her grand and unexpected return to WWE during last week's SmackDown, and it was certainly a show-stopping return. Not only did she jump in the ring with Ronda Rousey, but she would challenge her to a Title match and ultimately take her SmackDown Women's Championship, and tonight fans got a glimpse at what's next for the Champion. That led to a challenge from Sonya Deville for Flair's Title, calling Flair's 14th Title win into question since she beat a tired and hurting Rousey. Flair accepted her challenge and then decided to have the match tonight, and you can find out how everything played out below.
wrestlingworld.co
Liv Morgan Announces Her Place in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match
WWE Royal Rumble is on the horizon and, ahead of the show, it has become a tradition for several stars to announce their place in the match. Kofi Kingston is the only man who already announced his place in the men’s Royal Rumble, but Liv Morgan took the opportunity to announce her participation in the Women’s Royal Rumble match.
