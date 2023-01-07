Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
( WFLA ) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Blue Bell is bringing back its Tin Roof flavor, a vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce and chocolate-coated peanuts.
According to the company’s Twitter, this is the first time Blue Bell has offered its Tin Roof ice cream since 2019.
The ice cream will be available for a limited time in the half-gallon size.
Most major cities should have the ice cream already, but it could take a week to reach all locations, the company said in tweets to consumers.
