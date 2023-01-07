Read full article on original website
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Wake County Libraries Extend Opening HoursJames TulianoWake County, NC
mediafeed.org
Duke University will set you back this much
Duke University is a highly-regarded four-year, private research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from bachelor’s to doctoral. Here is information about the admission requirements, Duke acceptance rates, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. Duke is a prestigious university...
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named No. 1 in America for Black Families in 2023
Plenty of people are contemplating a big life change this new year. Getting married, having kids, and starting your own family can cause you to want to relocate to a new city. As an African American woman, I know that finding the perfect city for my family to feel welcomed and at home is very important. In any city I have ever lived, I always try to make sure I am in an area that has a good bit of people and things that I can relate to.
Battle brewing over top leadership appointments at UNC
"Right now, the leadership of our university system doesn't even come close to reflecting our racial, geographic, political diversity in North Carolina."
A passion for fashion! NC A&T grad launches clothing collection on SHEIN
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A reservations sales counselor by day and a custom fashion designer by night. A North Carolina A&T State University graduate is living out her fashion dreams after snagging a major deal with an online retail company. Fashion is more than just a passion for clothing designer...
The 12 most anticipated restaurant openings in Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill in 2023
The Triangle's restaurant scene is set for another year of expansion.Here are some of the openings we are most excited about in the coming months: Giorgio Pizza Bar, 141 Park at North Hills #112, RaleighThe first of several new projects from prolific Triangle restaurateur Giorgios Bakatsias (Vin Rouge, Rosewater and Kipos), Giorgio Pizza Bar has set an opening date of Jan. 10 in North Hills. Giorgio is focused on thin-crust pizzas and an expansive bar.Plus: It'll have an outdoor patio. Las Ramblas, 141 Park at North Hills St #100, Raleigh Las Ramblas is named after Barcelona's famous pedestrian street, La...
Fort Bragg to get new name by end of 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The names of U.S. military bases, posts, ships, streets and more with Confederate ties will be changed in 2023, the Department of Defense announced Thursday. This includes Fort Bragg, which will be renamed Fort Liberty in commemoration of the American value of liberty. Fort Bragg is...
Smashburger Scorchin' Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 through Jan. 16
The Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $5 at participating Smashburger locations online and in the app through January 16. Smashburger has brought back the Scorchin’ Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich as a permanent menu item. According to their website, the locations in Raleigh at 6679 Falls of Neuse...
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023
ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 8, 2023 contains segments on the ABC11 Together Blood Drive, Triangle MKL, Jr. Committee Events, Durham's MLK & Black History Month Parade, and Book Harvest's Dream Big MLK Day Book Drive and Community Celebration
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
Downtown Durham welcomes two new restaurants
Downtown Durham has added two new restaurants — one focused on Mexican-inspired cocktails and another that combines a coffee shop, deli and beer bar. Driving the news: Right before the holiday rush, The Daily Beer Bar opened at 108 E. Main St., serving coffee in the morning hours before turning into a beer bar and deli in the afternoons. Founded by John and Rosa Paradiso, the restaurant serves coffee from Raleigh-based Yonder Coffee and makes a delicious set of hot or cold sandwiches and salads. The all-day cafe has taken over the space of the former Talk of the...
Home price wars: 47% of Raleigh home sellers giving in to buyer demands
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
