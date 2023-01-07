Read full article on original website
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Framingham Now Has 4 State Representatives
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham now has four state representatives. They are Danielle Gregorie, Jack Patrick Lewis, Priscila Sousa, and Kate Donaghue. Due to the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature created new districts lines, and also created brand new districts. Framingham was significantly impacted by both. During the...
After Decade With Framingham, Director of Elder Services Resigning
FRAMINGHAM – After a decade with Framingham, the City’s Director Elder Services has submitted her resignation letter. Hired in December 2011 by the Town of Framingham, Grace O’Donnell’s told the City of Framingham she will leave in February 2023. O’Donnell started working with the Town of...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 9, 2023
1 The City of Framingham will do a Christmas tree curbside collection this week. The Collection is on your normal trash day. 2. New Assistant Library Director Dawn Dellasanta begins today. LIBRARY EVENTS:. Special storytime led by author Deborah Farmer Kris as she reads from her “All the Time” children’s...
COVID-19 Vaccination Rates For Framingham School Teachers & Principals Decreased In the Past Year
FRAMINGHAM – With Middlesex County at a high risk for COVID-19 again, SOURCE requested the vaccine rates for Framingham Public School district employees. The last time the data was made available was in December 2021. At that time, 94.4% of the Framingham teachers in Unit A contract were vaccinated,...
Middlesex County At High-Risk For COVID-19, Due to XBB.1.5 Variant
BOSTON – Most of Massachusetts is not at high risk for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID community risk levels, has more than half of theCommonwealth at a high risk category. Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties are all now...
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
Advocates & Family Continuity Affiliation Went Into Effect January 1
FRAMINGHAM – The affiliation of Advocates and Family Continuity, two leading nonprofit human services organizations, officially took effect on January 1, 2023. The two agencies announced the intended affiliation in August 2022, citing their shared goal of increasing access to high-quality behavioral health care across eastern and central Massachusetts. Together, the two providers will provide services to more than 40,000 adults, children, and families annually.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
Framingham Public Schools Holding Preschool Screening on January 25
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Schools Department of Special Education announces the Winter 2023 Preschool Screening Program. Free screenings will be offered for 3 and 4 year old children who may have speech, language, physical, motor, social-emotional, or cognitive learning problems. Screenings will take place on Wednesday, January 25,...
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director
FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Grove Street
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a utility pole on Grove Street Saturday morning, January 7. The crash happened at 1133 Grover Street. The driver suffered minor injuries, but did not require transport to a local hospital, said the Police spokesperson. No citation was issued.
Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
Moraghan Becomes Ashland’s First-Ever Deputy Fire Chief
ASHLAND – With a standing room only crowd at Town Hall, Lyn Moraghan was sworn-in as Ashland first-ever Deputy Fire Chief by Town Manager Michael Herbert. Deputy Chief Moraghan had served as the department’s only fire captain before being promoted today, January 9, to the newly-created position. She...
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
