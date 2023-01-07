ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Now Has 4 State Representatives

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham now has four state representatives. They are Danielle Gregorie, Jack Patrick Lewis, Priscila Sousa, and Kate Donaghue. Due to the 2020 census, the Massachusetts legislature created new districts lines, and also created brand new districts. Framingham was significantly impacted by both. During the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Advocates & Family Continuity Affiliation Went Into Effect January 1

FRAMINGHAM – The affiliation of Advocates and Family Continuity, two leading nonprofit human services organizations, officially took effect on January 1, 2023. The two agencies announced the intended affiliation in August 2022, citing their shared goal of increasing access to high-quality behavioral health care across eastern and central Massachusetts. Together, the two providers will provide services to more than 40,000 adults, children, and families annually.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bates Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver involved in a crash at Bates Road and Hollis Street on Saturday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:05 p.m. on January 7 at Hollis & Bates. No one was injured in the crash, said Framingham Police spokesperson. One driver was “cited...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Downtown Framingham Inc. Hires New Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – Downtown Framingham Inc. (DFI) will get its third director since 2021. In spring of 2021, Courtney Thraen resigned from her position as head of DFI, a non-profit organization that promoted downtown and its businesses. Anthony Lucivero was hired to replace Thraen. He resigned in fall 2022. SOURCE...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver Who Struck Cyclist

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver who struck, an individual on a bicycle, Friday afternoon. The incident happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Flagg Drive and Warren Road on January 6. A driver “struck a cyclist crossing the street,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham

A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
DEDHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy