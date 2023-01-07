Mariposa County Public Health Reports 1 New Death and 17 New Positive COVID Cases from December 30, 2022 - January 6, 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Announces Shelter In Please Orders Issued for Parts of Mariposa County
January 9, 2023 - The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office announces the following: Shelter In Please Orders Issued for Parts of Mariposa County. A shelter in place order has been issued for the following areas in Mariposa County due to flood waters and debris. Carter Rd. Jerserydale Rd from Wild Dove...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 8, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, January 8, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Board of Supervisors Meeting Agenda for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
(PDF - Opens a new window.) OR simply call: Call 1 (224) 501-3412, Access code 380-677-133.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Historic Sites and Records Preservation Commission Agenda for Monday, January 9, 2023
Mariposa County Historic Sites and Records Preservation Commission Agenda for Monday, January 9, 2023.
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Issues an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort (39744 ROAD 274) Due to Area Flooding
Update 2:05 P.M.: For newer information: Madera County Sheriff's Office Updates Bass Lake Flood Evacuations. Update: An evacuation shelter has been established at the Oakhurst Community Center 39800 Fresno Flats Rd. Oakhurst. January 9, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reports an Evacuation Order for Bass Lake RV Resort...
goldrushcam.com
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County
January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
goldrushcam.com
Register Now for California Post-Fire Forest Resilience Online Workshops Held February 1 - March 17 for Residents of Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno Counties
January 6, 2023 - The University of California Cooperative Extension invites owners of forest and oak woodland affected by recent fires in Mariposa, Madera, and Fresno counties to enroll in a Post-fire Forest Resilience workshop, taking place February 1, 2023, through March 17, 2023. Zoom meetings with all participants and presenters will take place once a week on Wednesdays from 6:00 p.m. -7:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, February 1st. Field trips on Thursday, March 16th and Friday, March 17th will take participants to the footprints of the Creek and Oak Fires to observe fire impacts and the effects of post-fire management activities.
goldrushcam.com
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fresno County and East Central Madera County in Central California – Includes Bass Lake
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flash Flood Warning including Bass Lake, in Madera County until 2:00 P.M. Flash Flood Warning CAC019-039-092200- /O.NEW.KHNX.FF.W.0001.230109T1854Z-230109T2200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1054 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Northeastern Fresno County in central California... East Central Madera County in central California... * Until 200 PM PST. * At 1054 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Oakhurst, Peckinpah, Crane Valley Reservoir, North Fork, Bass Lake, Nature Point, Chilkoot Meadow, Poison Ridge and Auberry. This includes the following streams and drainages... Rancheria Creek, Browns Creek, Shuteye Creek, Little Fine Gold Creek, China Creek, Owl Creek, Sand Creek, Chiquito Creek, Big Creek, Fish Creek, North Fork Willow Creek, Peckinpah Creek, South Fork Willow Creek, West Fork Chiquito Creek, Rock Creek, Ciatana Creek, Hookers Creek, Clearwater Creek, Gertrude Creek, Whisky Creek, Saginaw Creek, North Fork Sand Creek, San Joaquin River, Fine Gold Creek, Willow Creek, Slide Creek, Fresno River and Arnold Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && LAT...LON 3741 11960 3741 11936 3722 11930 3715 11943 3714 11945 3711 11952 3730 11962 3731 11962 FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE.
goldrushcam.com
Wind Advisory in Effect for the Central Portion of the San Joaquin Valley Beginning at Midnight Tonight – Includes Merced, Mariposa, and Madera Counties
January 8, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight tonight to 4:00 P.M. Monday. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 Los Banos - Dos Palos-Merced - Madera - Mendota-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of Los Banos, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Planada, Lake Mcclure, Le Grand, El Portal, and Mariposa 1028 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
GV Wire
‘Highly Contagious’ COVID-19 Variant Now in Fresno County Adds to Health Care Crisis
A new Omicron subvariant has been detected in Fresno County, public health officials said Wednesday afternoon. This new subvariant (XBB.1.5) has a high growth rate and is quickly spreading in many areas of the country, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The...
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Reports Traffic Stop Results in Juveniles Arrested for Privately Manufactured Firearms and Other Charges
January 8, 2023 - The Fresno Police Department reports just before midnight on Saturday, Southwest patrol officers initiated a traffic stop for vehicle code violations. Upon contact, the driver and passenger were found to be juveniles out past curfew. During the traffic investigation, officers located two privately manufactured firearms. The...
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating Murder Suspect from July Shooting Death in Fresno
January 7, 2023 - Fresno Police Department reports the following. At 3:20 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, officers from the Central Policing District responded to the intersection of North Maroa Avenue and East Clinton Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation. As officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim, 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante, had suffered a single gunshot wound to his head. Dominique was pronounced deceased at the scene.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced Council to request A.G. for investigation into Police Dept.
In a stunning new development that puts a spotlight on the city’s public safety apparatus, the Merced City Council has directed city staff to send a letter to California’s Office of the Attorney General asking for a probe into the Merced Police Department’s “patterns and practices, systemic issues, and internal policies that impact staff and the community.”
A new tool for Merced County residents identifies road closures and storm resources
A new map for Merced County residents has been unveiled, giving residents a look at where road closures and storm resources are located in the county.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County High School Academic Boosters Club Thanks Year End Fundraiser Donors
January 6, 2023 - The MCHS Academic Boosters Club extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to its year end fundraising campaign. Donations received will be used to further the club's mission of supplementing and enriching academic experiences and providing educational tools for Mariposa County High School students. ABC would like to especially thank an anonymous donor who gave in memory of Burt and Esther Mansur. Helping ABC extend this thank you are members of the MCHS Associated Student Body.
Comments / 1