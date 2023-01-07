Mariposa County Public Health Reports 1 New Death and 17 New Positive COVID Cases from December 30, 2022 - January 6, 2023

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.

