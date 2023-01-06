Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’ Wife Breaks Silence on Ellen DeGeneres Star’s Death by Suicide
Allison Holker sadly confirmed her husband’s death, calling Twitch Boss “the backbone of our family.”. The 40-year-old Boss died Wednesday. Police say it appears he died of a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Holker. like Twitch, a fellow dancer, released this statement:. “It is with the heaviest of hearts...
Police Debunk Rumor Surrounding Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death
Local police are debunking a rumor that dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his entire life savings, leading to his death by suicide. Boss, who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, was 40 years old when he died. Investigators, according to a Page Six report, did find a final message from Boss near where he died. In the message were references to issues he’d been dealing with, CinemaBlend reports.
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
bravotv.com
Riley Burruss Was Photographed in a Recording Studio and Now We Have Questions
Riley's visit to a recording studio prompted Brooks Marks to ask her to "drop the album." Is Riley Burruss following in her mom's famous musical footsteps already?!. The Real Housewives of Atlanta kid, who is the eldest daughter of longtime cast member and Xscape songstress Kandi Burruss, got fans talking when she posted a photo of her sitting behind a mixing board at an Atlanta recording studio.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
dotesports.com
How to get the Winged Victory Mercy skin in Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event
One of Mercy’s greatest skins is available now in Overwatch 2, and you don’t need to pay a cent to acquire it. Mercy’s Greek goddess-like Winged Victory skin can now be earned during the Battle for Olympus limited time event, and it’s a skin that every player should have in their inventory for future seasons.
dotesports.com
League is getting a ‘hangry jungler’ and ‘artistic mid laner’ as new champions later this year
Riot Games divulged its plans for League of Legends in the first part of 2023 in today’s LoL Pls video, including new skin lines, champion updates, and new additions to the Rift. League players will first see the arrival of Milio and Naafiri to the Rift as new champions this year. But after them, they’ll have to welcome a “hangry jungler” and “artistic mid laner.”
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: Funeral Details and Public Memorial Plans Revealed
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40, leaving his loved ones and fans devastated. The beloved dancer was laid to rest in a private funeral ceremony.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Get First N64 Surprise of 2023
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Expansion Pack tier have received their first N64 surprise of 2023. Unfortunately, the first N64 game of 2023 has not been added to the subscription service, which means subscribers will need to wait longer for multiple classics, but there is a new wave of N64 icons; the third wave in total, but the first of 2023. Included are icons for Mario Kart 64, the second-best Mario Kart to date behind only Double Dash, Paper Mario, and Star Fox 64, the best Star Fox game to date. Capping off the offer is a red N64 controller and the whole shebang, which is to say an icon featuring both the console and controller.
dotesports.com
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
dotesports.com
These attention-starved League champions could use a bit of love from Riot
The 2023 League of Legends season is almost underway and Riot recently detailed all the changes it is looking to make in the first patch of the year. With more than 160 current champions in the game, it has become difficult to keep an eye on all of them and buff and nerf them to a balanced state.
dotesports.com
Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs
If you’re one of the many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who have grown to love the mighty Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Generation IX titles, you’re in luck. From Feb. 1 onward, they’ll be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke out today and its music How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Goto the ears of just about everyone.
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
dotesports.com
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol’s new abilities shine even brighter after his League CGU rework
Aurelion Sol returns to the Rift after a Comprehensive Gameplay Update that will make League of Legends players tremble at the presence of the Star Forger. The cosmic dragon will have a new kit of abilities in patch 13.3 this February, but will maintain the same visuals and splash art that players are accustomed to.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
dotesports.com
New year, new Lunar Gods and Mythmakers skins coming to League
League of Legends players will soon see the arrival of more Lunar Gods and Mythmakers right before the new Lunar Year begins. The 12 new skins, including two Prestige editions, will land on the Rift with patches 13.1 and 13.2, which will close out the first month of the new year.
dotesports.com
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
dotesports.com
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Scientist’s Locker Key in DMZ
Warzone’s DMZ mode has its own share of mysteries. In various parts of the map, players can unlock hidden loot by going through secret locations like the Scientist’s Locker. Such spots often feature valuable items and rare loot, making them contested in most matches. Before heading to the...
