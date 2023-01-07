Read full article on original website
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
Four Foot Boa Constrictor Discovered in Florida Man's LuggageDylan BarketTampa, FL
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Three (3) Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
iheart.com
PHOTO: Florida Woman Caught with 4-Foot Snake in Suitcase at Tampa Airport
Last month a Florida woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor onto her flight out of Tampa International Airport. When TSA agents noticed the snake slithering around inside her bag as it went through the x-ray machine, the woman told them it was her "emotional support" animal named Bartholomew.
TSA says 'emotional support' boa constrictor snake found in carry-on bag at Florida airport
Snakes on a plane? Not this time after the Transportation Security Administration says a traveler attempted to bring an "emotional support pet" boa constrictor snake through security at an airport in Florida.
Tampa got 4th most PPP funds in large US cities, study says
Tampa had the 4th most Paycheck Protection Program loans approved in the US, according to a new analysis of loan data.
Deputies help reunite pig on the loose with its family in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — A pig reportedly escaped from the backyard of a house in Tampa last Tuesday, and eventually, deputies were able to track it down and reunite it with its owner. In a news release, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 3, deputies were called out to the 5500 block of Fulmar Drive in Tampa about a loose pig in the area.
Tampa family forced to live in filthy conditions after sewage floods apartment
A mother and her three young children were forced to live in filthy conditions for much of the last year. They made a call for action to Jackie Callaway after raw sewage flooded their apartment.
Southwest Airlines customers complain of refund frustrations, missing bags
It was an epic travel disaster that left thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded over the holidays.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
stupiddope.com
20 Off the Beaten Path Things to Do in Tampa for First-Timers
Tampa, Florida is a vibrant city that offers something for everyone, from theme parks to cultural attractions. However, if you’re looking to stray off the beaten path and try something different on your first visit to Tampa, there are plenty of unique and off the beaten path things to do. From interactive museums to guided tours of historic buildings, Tampa has a variety of options for those seeking something a little different. Here are 20 off the beaten path things to do in Tampa for first-timers:
995qyk.com
People Are Packing Up U-Hauls And Moving To These Florida Cities
The do-it-yourself company just announced the most popular cities people moved to in 2022. No surprise that a few Florida cities made the list. U-Haul’s growth index shows that people were loading one-way trucks and moving to these Florida cities. People arriving in Lakeland in one-way U-Haul trucks increased...
Dunedin couple accused of highway racing with baby in backseat
A Dunedin couple was arrested Sunday after allegedly highway racing in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
fox35orlando.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
City of Tampa moving closer to Downtown Riverwalk expansion
Last spring, the US Department of Transportation approved a $24 million grant to expand the Riverwalk and link it to more neighborhoods west of Hillsborough River.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Homosassa, FL
Homosassa in Citrus County, Florida, is a coastal paradise rich in culture and beautiful attractions. The sea is a way of life here in Homosassa; whether you're after fishing, scalloping, boating, or paddling, this place has it all!. But that doesn't mean this quaint community is only limited to seafood...
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
‘Ever try saying no to a bloodhound?’ Bradenton K9 throws tantrum over new toy
Ruff day? The Bradenton Police Department shared an adorable video showing their own Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, being a bit overdramatic when she didn't get her way.
businessobserverfl.com
Local aviation company become Buccaneers team airline
Just before the new year, AeroVanti Club, a private aviation company, announced a big win: a partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The company the signed the team as its exclusive private aviation partner and the is now the team’s official airline. Through the partnership, the Buccaneers Champions Lounges will be rebranded to The AeroVanti Lounges.
luxury-houses.net
One of A Kind Beachfront Retreat was Specifically Designed to Relax and Reconnect with a 5 Star Experience in Saint Pete Beach, Florida is Asking for $8.5 Million
1103 Gulf Way Home in Saint Pete Beach, Florida for Sale. 1103 Gulf Way, Saint Pete Beach, Florida is the ultimate beachfront retreat with the interior spaces are generous, the outdoor spaces are tremendous and the surrounding area creates a perfect place for Fun with Family and Friends. This Home in Saint Pete Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1103 Gulf Way, please contact Melinda Pletcher (Phone: 727-455-6633) at Smith & Associates Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
