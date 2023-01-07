ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

East Texas News

Fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made

Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
GALVESTON, TX
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas AG joins petition to protect consumers from spam texts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday joined a multistate letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent consumers from receiving spam text messages. According to Paxton's office, the letter is in support of the FCC's proposed rule to require mobile wireless providers to block...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE

