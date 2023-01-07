Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
MySanAntonio
‘I’d rather keep shooting til I die’: Laredo teen idolized Uvalde shooter
The Laredo teen who made a public threat idolized and mimicked the Uvalde school shooter, and showed behavior and actions that were a sign that “he will engage in acts of violence at the mass level,” according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents also state that Brandon Ray...
East Texas News
Fugitives added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List
AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Rogelio Salinas, Salomon Marquez and Shacory Pryor to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List, and Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to each of their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
VIDEO: Texas Inmate Busts Out Transport Van Window, Makes Run For It
A Texas inmate is back in custody after escaping from a jail transport van on January 3. A video captured by a TikTok user shows the inmate making a run for it, but his freedom didn’t last for long. Investigators say Timothy Chappelle escaped by
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
KSAT 12
Texas prisoners launching hunger strike to protest state’s harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Prisoners across Texas are readying themselves to send a dramatic message to prison officials and state lawmakers: We won’t eat until you address the state’s harsh solitary confinement practices.
easttexasradio.com
Walmart Ring In Twelve Counties – Arrests Made
Robert Lee Williams, 27, of Galveston, pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 Friday in 30th District Court at Wichita Falls. Williams had two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to electronics theft from Walmarts across Texas. His agreement was for a two-year term in a state jail. Williams is in Llano Jail for a robbery that occurred in San Angelo. Other Walmarts included counties of Tom Green, Angelina, Tarrant, McClennan, Hill, Galveston, Brazoria, Sumner, Matagorda, Bell, Harris, and Hillsboro. Corporate Walmart security officials say three suspects had been arrested for theft in a Walmart in Lufkin earlier in 2019. A Walmart Global Investigator told police that they linked Williams to numerous Walmart thefts across Texas ranging up to $20,000.
Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof. After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people...
KWTX
‘God just really laid it on our hearts’: Central Texas surgeons make trip to war-torn Ukraine to offer resources, hope
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two central Texas surgeons recently made the trip to war-torn Ukraine bringing with them resources, knowledge and hope to a country that continues to be stricken by tragedy. Making this trip was a mission at the forefront of their minds, but making it a reality came...
KHOU
More than 300 pounds of illegally caught red snapper seized off Texas coast
TEXAS, USA — More than 300 pounds of illegally caught fish were seized on Saturday off the coast of Texas, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Crews said they were alerted to three fishermen illegally fishing near Corpus Christi. They were caught 15 miles off the coast, which is when crews seized 350 pounds of red snapper and fishing gear.
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
KTSA
Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
‘Do your job’: Abbott hand-delivers letter to president upon arrival in El Paso
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday hand-delivered a letter to President Joe Biden, upon his arrival in El Paso for his first trip to the border, calling on him to “do your job” and secure the border by enforcing federal immigration laws.
Texas AG joins petition to protect consumers from spam texts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday joined a multistate letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent consumers from receiving spam text messages. According to Paxton's office, the letter is in support of the FCC's proposed rule to require mobile wireless providers to block...
Texas authorities arrest illegal immigrants from Costa Rica, Mexico after car chase
Several illegal immigrants were arrested in Texas after a police car chase, including the driver, who was also in the country illegally.
fox4news.com
Texas governor asks lawmakers to revise ankle monitor system following North Texas murders
DALLAS - The governor is calling for changes to the state’s ankle monitor system because of two murder cases in North Texas involving parolees. Gov. Greg Abbott pushed for a probe last month after the two parolees were accused of committing murders while wearing ankle monitors. The governor's letter...
WDSU
Charges dropped against Texas man that threw White Claw at Ted Cruz during Astros parade
A Texas grand jury has dropped the charges against a man accused of throwing unopened White Claw cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during the Astros World Series parade in Houston last year. The 182nd District Court in Harris County dismissed the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Joseph...
Man linked to statewide Walmart thefts pleads guilty in local case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Galveston man who had about two dozen warrants from other Texas counties connected to theft of electronics from Walmart’s has pleaded guilty to his charge in Wichita Falls. Robert Lee Williams pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 today, January 6, 2023, in 30th District Court. His agreement was for a […]
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
