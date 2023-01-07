ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 39

Lukas Garrison
2d ago

well I'll never take one and neither will my six kid's.gone this far so far no mask no shot. between Wisconsin and Minnesota and to valley Fair twice. still no fake vid for any of us or the three house holds. it's been how long now and numbers and statistics says we should have gotten by now. and we haven't so I trust my science called natural immune system. I even gone to the extent to go around positive people on purpose. and still have yet to get it and never will. and I obviously haven't spread it or my kids and others would have gotten it by now.

Reply(3)
5
Linda McWilliams
2d ago

I don't think the vaccines are as important as it is using your head and protecting yourself from getting sick by wearing an N95 mask inside all public buildings . I am a senior unvaccinated and have worn inside all public buildings an N95 and have remained healthy as well as my husband . We go many places and travel with N95 . And those that like hanging out at bars , you are just looking to get sick and today , getting sick is taking a risk of ending up in a box , 6 ft under. Could careless what anyone does but it's the unmasked that is keeping COVID strong and healthy . I would rather mask and live then end up dead without one.

Reply(5)
4
Marie Paschel
2d ago

And losing your job's because you won't take it Freedom done the drain

Reply(2)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego father seeks kidney donor, 'begging at this point'

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego father is looking for a kidney donor and turning to the public for help. His disease has taken over his family's life. At 24 years old, all Andrew Bahr wants to do is provide for his family. In reality, his family is propping him up physically and mentally as they hope for the most generous of donations that could literally save his life.
MUSKEGO, WI
drydenwire.com

Housing Shortage In Wisconsin Likely To Increase Over Next 10 Years

MADISON, WI -- Due to unfavorable demographics and the recent slowdown in home construction, Wisconsin could be facing a severe workforce housing shortage in the next few years. A new Forward Analytics study, “A Housing Hurdle,” finds that Wisconsin needs to build up to 227,000 new housing units during this decade to solve all of its housing needs.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Test Their Homes for Radon

During National Radon Action Month, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Exposure to radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer nationally, and easy-to-use tests are widely available. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan

Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Hospitals Vary in Regards to Flu Vaccinations for Employees

(By Sarah Lehr, Wisconsin Public Radio) As an aggressive flu season ravages Wisconsin hospitals, public health officials are once again urging people to get their flu shots. But not all hospitals require their employees to get those vaccines, and hospital immunization rates vary widely, according to a review of federal data by Wisconsin Public Radio. Across the state and country, the vast majority of hospital staff did get their flu shots, according to figures reported by hospitals to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Bail reform proposed again

MADISON — State Rep. Cindi Duchow has been on a crusade for years to tighten up Wisconsin’s bail laws, and the effort began close to home. “I have been working on this a long time,” the Delafield Republican told Empower Wisconsin last week. “It started mainly when a man on my street was charged with molesting his grandchildren and was out on ($75,000) bail. For several months he was free.”
WISCONSIN STATE
960 The Ref

2 freshmen revive Wisconsin Legislature's socialist caucus

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — It's been 90 years, but socialism is back in the Wisconsin Legislature. After taking their oaths of office Tuesday, two freshman Assembly members made it their first order of business to revive a socialist caucus that has been dormant since the 1930s. As...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy