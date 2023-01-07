well I'll never take one and neither will my six kid's.gone this far so far no mask no shot. between Wisconsin and Minnesota and to valley Fair twice. still no fake vid for any of us or the three house holds. it's been how long now and numbers and statistics says we should have gotten by now. and we haven't so I trust my science called natural immune system. I even gone to the extent to go around positive people on purpose. and still have yet to get it and never will. and I obviously haven't spread it or my kids and others would have gotten it by now.
I don't think the vaccines are as important as it is using your head and protecting yourself from getting sick by wearing an N95 mask inside all public buildings . I am a senior unvaccinated and have worn inside all public buildings an N95 and have remained healthy as well as my husband . We go many places and travel with N95 . And those that like hanging out at bars , you are just looking to get sick and today , getting sick is taking a risk of ending up in a box , 6 ft under. Could careless what anyone does but it's the unmasked that is keeping COVID strong and healthy . I would rather mask and live then end up dead without one.
And losing your job's because you won't take it Freedom done the drain
