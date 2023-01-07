Read full article on original website
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) questionable for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Mathurin is dealing with left shoulder soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Pelicans starting Jose Alvarado for inactive C.J. McCollum (rest) on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Dallas Mavericks. Alvarado will make his eighth start this season after C.J. McCollum was ruled out for rest reasons. In 32.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alvarado to score 32.1 FanDuel points. Alvarado's Saturday projection includes 14.2...
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso will not be available after he was ruled out with an ankle ailment. Expect Coby White to log more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 447.1 minutes...
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
Russell Westbrook (foot) available for Lakers' Saturday matchup versus Kings
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Saturday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Westbrook will be active for the second half of their back-to-back despite recent left foot soreness. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Westbrook to score 34.7 FanDuel points. Westbrook's Saturday projection includes...
Naz Reid (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Reid is dealing with back spasms, which is why he left Friday's game early and did not return. Now, he is listed questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out Saturday night for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nance is dealing with right shoulder soreness. He played through it on Friday, but for the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been listed out. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington.
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Sunday matchup against Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum's status is currently in the air after the veteran was sidelined two games with an ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more time off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current...
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
Jaylin Williams (ankle) coming off bench in updated Thunder lineup Sunday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jaylin Williams was originally listed by the team as a starter down low. However, in the newest lineup release, it's instead Kenrich Williams who will draw the start at center going up versus Dwight Powell.
Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
Jake LaRavia (ankle) available for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. LaRavia is dealing with right ankle soreness, which is why he was listed questionable coming into the day. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor. In...
