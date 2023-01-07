Read full article on original website
Related
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Really Loud House' Episode 'The Manager With The Planager' on January 12
Catch a brand new episode of The Really Loud House, premiering Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Manager With The Planager," Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) encourages Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) to showcase his amazing skills as a drummer, but pushes him too far. Luan (Catherine Ashmore Bradley) meets her comedy idol while performing a comedy gig at Sunset Canyon. And Luna (Sophia Woodward) helps Leni ace her history test by utilizing her love of fashion. (#105)
nickalive.net
Nick Jr. Brazil to Premiere 'Babydino' on January 7
Nick Jr. Brazil (Brasil) will premiere the brand new animated preschool series Babydino on Saturday 7th January 2023 at 11:00am! Fully developed in Brazil, the production is a partnership with Studio Z, a producer from São Paulo, and financed by iQIYI, the Chinese streaming platform which also co-produces Deer Squad with Nickelodeon and VIS Kids. Following launch, fans can tune into more brand new episodes every Saturday at 11:00am on Nick Jr. Brasil.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon USA to Premiere 'The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj' Soon
Nickelodeon USA will be premiering Nickelodeon International's brand new animated series The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj very soon! The news was revealed by writer, producer and artist Allan Neuwirth (Rugrats (2021), Bubble Guppies) on Instagram. In the caption of his post, Neuwirth said: "A fun new animated series...
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Rugrats' Special 'Rescuing Cynthia' on January 20
MUSICAL HALF-HOUR SPECIAL OF NICKELODEON’S RUGRATS,. Share it: @OfficialRugrats @ParamountPlus @Nickelodeon @NickAnimation #Rugrats. Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tori Kelly (Sing) and Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Jordin Sparks (A Christmas Treasure) join the cast of Nickelodeon’s original animated series Rugrats in a musical half-hour special premiering Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Kelly guest stars as Cynthia, Angelica’s beloved doll who is an international-pop-star-sensation-veterinarian-astronaut (among many other occupations), and Sparks guest stars as Tabitha, an impressionable high-fashion doll and rising pop star desperate for fame. This episode previously made its debut on Paramount+ on April 15, 2022.
nickalive.net
Week 2, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 9 - Sunday, January 15, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 9, 2023. 8:00...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
A funny video of the baby panda not wanting the lady to clean up the broken toys
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter. Panda bears are one of the cutest animals. I also like the panda as much as cats and dogs. If you love pandas, then you are sure to love this video! Recently, a cute video of a baby panda not wanting his mommy to clean up his toys has gone viral. It's a cute and funny moment that was captured.
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
pethelpful.com
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we can’t be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn’t sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren’t the only ones.
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog's 'Sympathy Cries' for Toddler Are So On-Point
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's a reason why people say dogs are a man's or woman's best friend. Dogs are there with us through it all. The good, the bad, the happy, the sad. And yes, they're even there for all their tiny human besties.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh.
nickalive.net
Nickelodeon Italy to Premiere 'That Girl Lay Lay' on January 23
Nickelodeon Italy (Italia) will premiere Nickelodeon's new live-action buddy comedy series That Girl Lay Lay on Monday 23rd January 2023!. That Girl Lay Lay is a all-new buddy comedy series that follows Lay Lay (Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High), an avatar from a personal affirmation app that magically comes to life, and her best friend Sadie (Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, All That) as they navigate life as teenagers and discover who they truly are.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
nickalive.net
How to Stream 'Devotion' For FREE on Paramount+
Devotion is now streaming exclusively on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell star in the movie inspired by the incredible true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black Naval pilot, and Tom Hudner, two patriotic heroes who turned the tide of the most brutal battle in the Korean War.
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog Has Toddler-Style Meltdown Over His 'Pup Patty' Taking Too Long
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @WalterGeoffrey recently uploaded a truly tragic video showing how her French Bulldog Walter reacts when his special restaurant treat is late being served to him. If you have children, you're going to realize their hungry meltdowns are no match for Walter's.
nickalive.net
Tulsa King | Binge | Paramount+
This city belongs to him now. All episodes of the new original series Tulsa King are now streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Like Tulsa King on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TulsaKingTV. Follow Tulsa King on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TulsaKing. Follow Tulsa King on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tulsaking. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including...
nickalive.net
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender
What If Avatar Was An Anime? - Toph vs The Boulder | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Many have debated whether or not Avatar: The Last Airbender is an anime - so why not go all in! Let's look at what Avatar might have looked like if it was even more anime-inspired than before, in one of our favorite scenes ever - Toph's iconic fight against the Boulder!
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Precious Way of Begging for Food Is Too Cute
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's so odd how sometimes what someone feels is a reason not to adopt a dog is the very reason the dog ends up being that much more beloved by his new family. Such is the case with the utterly adorable personality quirk that the dog adopted by TikTok account holder @TheFishingMutts possesses.
northernarchitecture.us
Boy and His Puppy's Adorable Naptime Story
Once Jessica Shyba (mommasgonecity on Instagram) adopted a boxer/shepherd/lab mix Theo from the Santa Cruz SPCA, she found him very attached to her family members and especially to her youngest 23-month-old son Beau. Right after few days of getting used to the new house, tiny 7-weeks-old puppy joined Beau’s naptime and kept it as a new habbit afterwards.
nickalive.net
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK
The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj | Coming this week to Nickelodeon UK 📺 | Nickelodeon UK. Catch Brand New Show, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj weekdays at 7am on Nickelodeon, along with some of your favourite toons. See Alvinnn!!!, The Loud House, Horrid Henry, The Patrick Star Show, SpongeBob and Transformers: EarthSpark for Toons on Toast, every weekday from 6am on Nickelodeon 📺. Click HERE to find out more!
Comments / 0