ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Sunny and warm days ahead for Central Texas

We're expecting to see highs up to 80 by mid-week in Central Texas before another cold front comes in. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your look ahead at your work week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Coast Guard rescues fishermen after boat capsizes in rough seas

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A daring rescue was captured on camera as the United States Coast Guard rescued two fishermen when their fishing boat capsized Wednesday near San Juan, Puerto Rico. The USCG posted the video showing how crews used "heaving lines to pull them from the rough sea...
fox7austin.com

NC woman wins $2M scratch-off lottery prize months after $1M win

SHELBY, N.C. - A North Carolina woman is on a lucky streak after winning millions of dollars in two different lottery prizes. Kenya Sloan of Shelby recently won $2 million from a $20 scratch-off. Her win came months after she won a $1 million lottery prize. "I was like, ‘No...
SHELBY, NC
fox7austin.com

Gov. Evers to ban TikTok from state devices

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers intends to issue an executive order banning TikTok from state devices, likely next week, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office confirmed Friday. In December, Evers said his office was in frequent contact with the FBI and emergency management officials to make sure...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy