Take a trip to space and back with this new SpaceX rocket video

By Joshua Hawkins
 3 days ago
Image: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Space might be the final frontier, but we’re slowly closing the gap in how we explore it. One of the latest ways that is happening is by making it possible for everyday people to take a front-row seat on one of the most historic SpaceX flights of the year. So, if you’re a big space buff, make sure to grab your popcorn and settle in for this new iconic SpaceX rocket video.

The rocket launch video, which SpaceX shared on Twitter on January 5, 2023, follows the Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This was the 15th successful mission for this particular Falcon 9 rocket, and the 200th orbital flight that SpaceX has completed since its founding way back in 2002. As such, the launch was pretty momentous as it carried over 100 satellites into orbit.

What’s really iconic about this launch, though, is that SpaceX also recorded the entire trek, sharing it in a bite-size video just days afterward. In the new SpaceX rocket video, we’re able to watch as the rocket takes off, lifting away from the ground. The entire launch, which took several minutes, has been condensed into just 90 seconds, making it an easy and enjoyable watch.

It’s honestly crazy to think about how far SpaceX has come with its rocket reuse program, which previously used to see these boosters attempting to land on remote-controlled ships out at sea. Now, though, because of the success of the program, we’re able to watch as the SpaceX booster heads into orbit, separates from its payload, and then falls back to Earth in this new rocket launch video.

It’s also a great way to see how SpaceX engineers have created their reusable rocket, giving us a clear view of the various boosters that help move the rocket into place as it comes down to the surface of our planet. Perhaps one day, we’ll even get a view like this of the rocket that SpaceX plans to use on the first commercial mission to Mars.

