ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Number of domestic violence victims reaches 5-year high

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwk29_0k6MHKqb00

Domestic violence victims encouraged to seek help as new data shows incidents on the rise 02:33

A new report released by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser unveiled a troubling spike in fatal domestic violence cases across the state in recent years.

In 2021, the most recent year in which data is available, nearly 100 people died in domestic violence cases in Colorado.

"We know the pandemic made things worse," Weiser said. "We as a society, we in Colorado, have a problem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCE90_0k6MHKqb00
Graphic by CBS, statistics from Colorado Attorney General's Office

The data was compiled by the Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board and Weiser's office. The report unveiled not only that women were predominantly the victims in the fatalities, but that a disproportionate percentage of the deaths took place in rural communities in Colorado.

However, not all cases listed a woman as the victim.

"We know that anyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation can be a victim of intimate and domestic violence," said Stacie Sutter, interim executive director of Crossroads Safehouse in Fort Collins.

Sutter and her colleagues offer a wide range of resources to women and men who are going through domestic violence.

Weiser said outlets like Crossroads are key to helping combat the surge in violence in Colorado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRn0c_0k6MHKqb00
CBS

Sutter said one of the greatest hurdles to getting people help is not only identifying those in need of help, but also encouraging them to seek out help.

Weiser and Sutter said those who may be going through domestic violence should feel safe reaching out for help, even if they aren't completely sure if they are a victim or not.

"All of our services are confidential," Sutter said. "Asking for help, we recognize, is incredibly challenging. It is an incredibly personal decision. I would encourage anyone who is in that relationship or is questioning to reach out and get some support."

"We want to make sure that the tools we have are being used better," Weiser said.

CBS

Both Weiser and Sutter said some of the responsibility is also on friends, family members and coworkers.

Weiser encouraged people to continuously ask their peers how they are doing in their personal lives and to facilitate open relationships that allow for vulnerable questions to be asked when needed.

Weiser said the state is also prioritizing its efforts to enforce the state's red flag law which allows courts to take firearms away from some people thought to be a physical threat to themselves or others.

The study unveiled that a majority of the domestic violence-related deaths in Colorado involved firearms.

"Our goal is to prevent domestic violence, to save lives and support victims," Weiser said.

For more information on the findings of the report visit: https://bit.ly/3Xb6FZ5

Comments / 4

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Deadly fentanyl floods Colorado | Colorado Springs Gazette

A Gazette headline Monday served as a chilling — and alarming — reminder that Colorado is still at war: “DEA's Rocky Mountain region seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill almost every Colorado resident.”. That’s right, Coloradans are locked in the same life-and-death struggle against the same...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father

After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Polis asks "who do we want to be?" in second inaugural address

Governor Jared Polis took his oath of office and a selfie as he began his second term in office with a celebration outside the state capitol.In typical Polis style, his speech laid out an agenda that was full speed ahead. He made no mention of the challenges he faced during his first term in office, including COVID, wildfires and the STEM school and Club Q shootings.Instead, the governor continued his theme of a "Colorado for all," where the best, he says, is yet to come.The governor's speech was one of contrast between a nation divided and a state that he...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Dealer convicted in fentanyl death to be sentenced

DENVER — The first person in Colorado to be convicted in federal court for distributing fentanyl that killed someone is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Denver. Prosecutors said Bruce Holder worked with multiple co-conspirators, including his wife, children and other members of his family, to distribute spiked fentanyl pills that looked like oxycodone pills. Records say Holder imported tens of thousands of these pills from Mexico into western Colorado, where he and his co-conspirators distributed them to make money.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Colorado Communities Receive Federal Funding for Housing

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving money to four Colorado communities to support affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities. Boulder Housing Partners, Jefferson County Housing Authority, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Housing Catalyst in Fort Collins are four of 98 recipients in the nation...
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?

There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah after 4 years in Colorado

Vendors selling hiking apparel, e-bikes, zippers and other outdoor gear gathered in Utah this week for what has long been one of the country's largest trade shows catering to the recreation industry, marking its return to the deeply Republican state after a four-year boycott over its land management stances. Though organizers decided to move the twice yearly event back to Utah after spending years in Colorado, many large ski and apparel brands skipped it, pointing to a confluence of factors including politics and changing industry dynamics. Notably absent were industry heavyweights such as Patagonia, The North Face and REI, which signed...
UTAH STATE
KKTV

Gov. Polis urging Coloradans to test their homes for radon

Another chance to win big: Mega Millions Jackpot tops $1 billion. Over half a dozen agencies responded to a structure fire in Ellicott Sunday that is still under investigation. Mild start to the work week!. Updated: 19 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Sunday (Recurring)
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Emergency rental assistance programs are ending in much of the Mountain West

Emergency rental assistance programs have served tens of thousands of people and handed out hundreds of millions of dollars for things like rent and utility payments since they began during the pandemic. Now, many places in the Mountain West are no longer accepting applications because they’ve run out of funds.
IDAHO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado spot ranked among 'most miserable' cities in US

A publication called 24/7 Wall St. recently released a list of the 'most miserable' cities in America "according to residents", basing their ranking on Sharecare's Community Well-Being Index. Considering 383 metro areas, one Colorado spot made the cut to be included. Ranking 34th on the list of 50 was Pueblo,...
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
95K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy