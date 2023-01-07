Read full article on original website
Dutch Bros Coffee to open in Morristown, Sevierville
Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first greater Knoxville area location Wednesday, Jan. 11 along W. Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown.
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
2 bald eagles photographed in Alcoa
Alcoa residents watching the sky may catch a glimpse of some special, flying visitors in the area.
Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Everything is bigger in Texas. Or so we all think. However, that will no longer be the case in May when Buc-ee's will open the world's largest gas station in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Woman found in Gatlinburg unidentified after 48 years
A woman whose remains were found below a tramway station in in Gatlinburg 48 years ago is still unidentified.
Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing
MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history
Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
9 people displaced after apartment fire in North Knoxville
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Fire Department.
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
Did you win? Unclaimed Knoxville Powerball ticket worth $150K
A Knoxville Powerball ticket tripled winnings last night from $50,000 to $150,000. It was sold at a Knoxville gas station.
Dirty kitchen, no date marking system found at Knoxville bar
A casual dining and craft beer place has the lowest health inspection grade of the week. The inspector found several critical health violations in his report from a dirty kitchen to food stored without lids.
New tiger makes debut at Zoo Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville. The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes. Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.
Separate Pigeon Forge fires burn resort, home overnight
First responders in Sevier County worked back-to-back structure fires Tuesday night.
Buc-ee’s Sevierville sets opening month, mass hiring event planned
While an opening date has not been officially set, a corporate spokesperson for Buc-ee's said that the new location in the Kodak and Sevierville area is planning to open in just a few months.
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
