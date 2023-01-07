KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville. The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes. Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO