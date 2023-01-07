ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
thesmokies.com

Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know

There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Anakeesta offers special deal for Tennessee residents

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Play for a day all year at the popular Gatlinburg attraction. Tennessee residents will soon have the opportunity to experience Anakeesta at a heavily discounted price. Starting Monday, January 15, anyone with a valid Tennessee photo I.D. will have access to “Play for a day, Adventure all year.”
GATLINBURG, TN
Johnson City Press

Briefs: Morristown man dies while fishing

MORRISTOWN — A man who was fishing with his son on an East Tennessee lake has died after falling from a boat into the cold water, wildlife officials said. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in a small aluminum boat on Cherokee Lake when Keen fell into the water, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Alcoa mayor and vice mayor making history

Two women are making history in Blount County as both are the first females ever elected in their positions in the City of Alcoa.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

New tiger makes debut at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new tiger, named Tahan, was introduced at Zoo Knoxville. The tiger was added to the exhibits for breeding purposes. Tiger breeding is difficult, according to Zoo Knoxville’s Asian Trek Curator Petty Grieve. The team will pair tigers together for a season or two to see if the pair will get along. If they do not, zoos will trade to get another tiger.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee

According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN

