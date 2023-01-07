Read full article on original website
Sunflower
2d ago
Brushys not haunted been in jail more than once its to draw people in and make money and out of towners believe it smh
Reply(1)
2
Related
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
wvlt.tv
Lottery Gives Tennesseans Chance At Millions
Your headlines from 1/9 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Scott Co. car crash with officer, Winning lottery ticket sold in East Tennessee, missing man found safe. 'The Young Fables' kick off Winter Concert Series at DreamMore Resort. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. 'The Young Fables' are made up of...
wpln.org
Watchdog group concerned about deaths of Tennessee children in homes known to state caseworkers
Tennessee’s child protection agency is struggling to keep up with child abuse investigations, and caseworkers have been challenged by a growing number of children entering foster care. Now a new report from a watchdog group finds that an abnormally high number of vulnerable children died after their families had...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities...
Man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging, molesting teen with autism arrested
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man with ties to West Virginia accused of drugging and sexually molesting a teenager with autism in Florida was arrested in Indiana. The U.S. Marshals Service says in September 2021, authorities asked for the public’s help in finding Alain Forget, who was wanted out of Florida for the attempted […]
WLBT
He was given 6 life sentences plus 30 years. Now, this Mississippi man is free.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After leaving a maximum-security prison in Florence, Colorado, David Spicer was given $110 and a ride to the nearest airport. It was August 10, 2022. “I was just so excited!” he said with a huge smile and big voice. Once inside the terminal, Spicer witnessed...
wvlt.tv
Beekeeping convention returns to Sevierville
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge. Documents stated that the former deputy clerk accepted and obtained cash payments in exchange for the act on “numerous” occasions. 2 arrested after drugs, paraphernalia revealed in search, Union Co. sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
A Tennessee man who sported a sheriff's vest and pulled over multiple people to conduct bogus traffic stops was arrested for impersonating an officer: police
Jackson Jones, 19, was arrested in Oklahoma and was charged with transporting an open container and impersonating an officer, police say.
Cocaine Bear: Who was the smuggler who fell to his death in Knoxville?
The February 2023 horror comedy movie of Cocaine Bear is based lightly on a true story, but less focus is given to the pilot and parachutist that gives the story its Knoxville ties.
WLBT
Arizona fugitive picked up in Jones County
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department assisted the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force Saturday with the capture of an Arizona fugitive. Douglas Brown, 52, was arrested on a parole violation stemming from multiple counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested at a residence in...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
“Most Haunted Place In Tennessee”- 5 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Tennessee is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, which makes it a hotspot for paranormal activity. From haunted hotels and abandoned mansions to creepy cemeteries and ghostly battlefields, there are plenty of spooky places to visit in the Volunteer State. Here are seven of the most haunted places in Tennessee:
wvlt.tv
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of taking cash payments to title stolen cars in Tennessee was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to one of three charges, according to court documents. Brandy Thornton pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to obtain property not due...
WBIR
16 years since Christian-Newsom murders
Today marks 16 years since the kidnapping and murders of a young Knoxville couple. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were out on a date when a group carjacked them.
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
WKRN
8 found dead at Utah home
Police searching for suspect accused of shooting …. Metro police are searching for the man who they believe is responsible for a deadly shooting last week. Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting …. The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive...
Comments / 11