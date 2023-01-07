EUGENE, Ore – There's already a lot of activity at the downtown riverfront in Eugene, thanks in part to a new park completed a few months ago. Officials with the city say they have a number of other projects lined up for the riverfront. They said multi-family housing is already under construction. Officials also believe that, when completed, the new riverfront will host a number of restaurants and shops for people to swing by. A plaza is currently being designed and construction is expected to begin in 2024. Chief architect Emily Proudfoot says it's been helped along by feedback from the community.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO