Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Oregon witness can't identify strange blue light hovering over nearby treesRoger MarshOregon State
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing lightRoger MarshEugene, OR
kezi.com
Springfield diner comes together to buy RV for homeless man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A homeless man will soon have a roof over his head, all thanks to an owner of a local diner and its customers. Addi Farnsworth, owner of Addi's Diner, was able to raise $1,500 in three months to buy Bob Ady an RV. "Finally came to the...
kezi.com
Lottery for Community Garden plots in Eugene now open
EUGENE, Ore. -- The lottery for new gardeners in Eugene’s Parks and Open Space Community Gardens program is now open for residents who want to grow their own fruits and veggies in one of Eugene’s community gardens. According to Eugene officials, the city’s six gardens hosted 402 gardeners...
kezi.com
Fall Term at Umpqua Community College sees largest attendance numbers since pandemic
ROSEBURG, Ore.- Promising numbers in Roseburg as more students hit the books and head to class. Umpqua Community College received an influx of new students during the fall term of 2022. The nearly 18% increase brought the total to 4,505 students in attendance. The total undergraduate credit student headcount increased by nearly 9% to 2,157 credit students, which marks the largest attendance since the pandemic.
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
kezi.com
A downtown connection to the Eugene riverfront to be constructed
EUGENE, Ore – There's already a lot of activity at the downtown riverfront in Eugene, thanks in part to a new park completed a few months ago. Officials with the city say they have a number of other projects lined up for the riverfront. They said multi-family housing is already under construction. Officials also believe that, when completed, the new riverfront will host a number of restaurants and shops for people to swing by. A plaza is currently being designed and construction is expected to begin in 2024. Chief architect Emily Proudfoot says it's been helped along by feedback from the community.
kezi.com
Dozens celebrate old tree outside the WOW Hall as it will soon be chopped down
EUGENE, Ore. -- Music and memories were shared outside the WOW Hall Saturday afternoon to honor an old big-leaf maple tree. Deb Maher, executive director of the WOW Hall, told KEZI it's always sad to say goodbye to a tree. But the tree is almost 100 years old and has become a danger.
highway58herald.org
Restaurant review: Some Really Good Food right down the road in Fall Creek
By GARY CARL/for The Herald — Recently we discovered a new restaurant called “Dueling Spoons”. It’s located at 39074 Jasper Lowell Rd. in Fall Creek and is definitely worth finding. Billy Reid, the owner/chef is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York. He...
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kezi.com
Oldest known projectile points uncovered by OSU archaeologists
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University archaeologists have uncovered some tools that add to a new understanding of the timeline of human life in the Americas — projectile points. OSU archaeology teams have carried out expeditions in west central Idaho for more than a decade, unearthing clues about...
wholecommunity.news
State of the City 2023 in 10 minutes
Here's the 10-minute version of Eugene's report on homelessness, housing, public safety, and climate change, from the State of the City address Jan. 4, 2023. [00:00:00] John Q: Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis offered the annual report on the community’s top priorities. Hosting the ceremony, Council President Greg Evans. [00:00:08]...
hh-today.com
Slabs of concrete, and what they foretell
What can you say about slabs of concrete that now widen Albany sidewalks here and there? Well, let’s start by answering what a reader asked. “I see that the city has poured new concrete pads next to the sidewalk,” the reader’s email said. “Two on Salem Avenue alone, at the end of Burkhart, and one by King Cone. Any idea?”
Ask Extension: I found a praying mantis egg case. Should I move it?
Winter is here and most people aren’t out in the garden, but there’s plenty to dream about and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask Extension, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Photos are very helpful.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley
Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
kezi.com
BottleDrop Redemption Centers changing fee for bags
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- There are some changes in effect at Bottle Drop Redemption Centers across the state, as the centers are changing their fee for turning in bags of containers. Visitors to BottleDrop Redemption Centers will now be charged differently for dropping off bags of bottles and cans. Until January...
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
wholecommunity.news
The alleys of Jefferson Westside
Alleys are an excellent feature of the JWN, and properly maintained, can provide great cut-through pedestrian access away from traffic, and easy access to backyards for delivery, construction, and storage. from the Jefferson Westside January 2023 eNews. As one of Eugene’s oldest neighborhoods, large parts of Jefferson Westside are laid...
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon firefighters put out second blaze in same day
Lebanon firefighters saved an apartment building from burning down late Wednesday, Jan. 4, the second structure fire extinguished by the department in one day. Firefighters were dispatched at about 10:45 p.m. after someone reported a fire at Park Manor Apartments on Market Street. They found smoke and flame in a...
