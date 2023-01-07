Read full article on original website
Lourdes handles Falls City for wire-to-wire win
NEBRASKA CITY - It was a 10-2 start for Lourdes Central Catholic at home against Falls City and the lead eventually grew to 22-4 as it played a nearly flawless game at home Friday night in a 48-23 victory over a solid Tigers team. Leading 28-7 at the break, the...
Audio - Shootout between Hershey and Maxwell boys basketball Friday night
Maxwell, Ne - It was a 3 pointer shootout Friday night in Maxwell as the Wildcats took on highway 30 rival Hershey in boys basketball. Both teams are below .500 but you wouldn't have guessed that by the hot shooting by both teams. Hershey's Kellan Spearman, a Sophomore hit 8 three pointers in the game, including going 7/7 from behind the arc to start the game, five of those three pointers came in the first quarter getting Hershey a 32-29 lead at the end of the first period.
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
Braydn and Bryce Kemper, Family off the court, Rivals on it
Braydn coaches North Platte, his dad Bryce coaches Mid-Buchanan. "Even though you love the kid, you don't want to lose those games to him," said Bryce. "Hopefully we can get get them here pretty soon," said Braydn.
Coleman plays in All-American Bowl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East senior Malachi Coleman was among the 100 players that suited up for the All-American Bowl on Saturday. The game, which features the top prep football prospects, was held at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Coleman started at wide receiver for the West Team. The...
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
Huskers Return Home for Illinois Tuesday Evening
Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
Ice-Cold Performance Dooms Nebraska Women at Rutgers
Sometimes you take awhile to heat up. Sometimes you realize that you never turned the heat on to begin with. Nebraska women’s basketball fell victim to never turning the heat on Saturday afternoon as a poor shooting performance doomed them in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers. The 45 points scored are a season-low.
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
Lula M. Carlson, 84, Nebr. City
Lula M. Carlson, age 84 of Nebraska City passed away on January 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lula Mae Carlson was born on July 19, 1938 at rural Red Oak, IA; the daughter of Frederick William “Fred” and Beulah Elizabeth (Smith) Knittel. She attended school and graduated from Stennett Consolidated High School at Stennett, IA with the Class of 1956.
Patricia Ann Kleine
Patricia Ann Kleine, age 89 of Lexington (formerly of Auburn), passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Carole of Elwood; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Robert Perales of Lincoln; grandchildren Katie Kleine, Xavier, Mateo, and Gabriel Perales; other relatives and friends.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Deontai Williams to the CFL, Gatorade player of the year, more
A former Nebraska Cornhuskers star is going to be playing professional football. However, Deontai Williams won’t be plying his trade in the NFL. Instead, he’s going to be joining the Canadian Football League as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Williams will attempt to show the NFL that...
Decision time set for Husker target from the portal
One transfer decision involving the Huskers will come in a couple days. Former Baylor Bears offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua tweeted that he will make his pick on 8 p.m. on Tuesday. He's down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn, schools he all visited in recent days. A left guard at Baylor,...
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
McCook man killed, four others injured in head-on collision
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook man was killed, and four others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83 at 4:17 p.m. Saturday. Accident reconstructionists say...
Malenna Rose Esteban-Ames
Malenna Rose Esteban-Ames entered into the arms of Jesus on January 7, 2023. She was born in Beatrice on October 25, 2022 to her daddy, Alex Esteban and mommy, Emma Ames. Malenna knew only love in her short time on earth, which makes the loss of her so unbearable. She loved tummy time and bath time. She played peek-a-boo by opening her eyes when sleeping to make sure someone was still holding her. Malenna took in the world around her – watching and following red and green objects around her, which made watching Kansas City Chiefs games with her uncles more enjoyable. She was a happy baby; happiest when being held by her mommy watching Mickey Mouse or playing with her favorite elephant and only cried when she was cold or hungry.
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
