Malenna Rose Esteban-Ames entered into the arms of Jesus on January 7, 2023. She was born in Beatrice on October 25, 2022 to her daddy, Alex Esteban and mommy, Emma Ames. Malenna knew only love in her short time on earth, which makes the loss of her so unbearable. She loved tummy time and bath time. She played peek-a-boo by opening her eyes when sleeping to make sure someone was still holding her. Malenna took in the world around her – watching and following red and green objects around her, which made watching Kansas City Chiefs games with her uncles more enjoyable. She was a happy baby; happiest when being held by her mommy watching Mickey Mouse or playing with her favorite elephant and only cried when she was cold or hungry.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO