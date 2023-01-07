Read full article on original website
What police now say about the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot and wounded his teacher pulled the handgun from a backpack and shot her while she was teaching his first-grade class, a police chief said.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher
Fifth grader Novah Jones stated, "We were studying math... an announcer came on and she was like, 'Lockdown, I repeat lockdown.'" To paraphrase one student: "I was afraid. It was like my first lockdown, and I didn't know what to do, so I simply huddled under my desk like everyone else."
Legal expert: 6-year-old's parents could be charged after teacher shot
"You're talking about a six-year-old. You've got a very, very undeveloped mind and it's a very difficult thing for the criminal system to give any sort of accountability to a six-year-old."
A 6-Year-Old Student Shot His Teacher During An Altercation In Class, Police Said
The shooting was not accidental and the student was taken into custody, officials said.
Deputy faints due to fentanyl exposure at Norfolk City Jail, police investigate
A deputy fainted and was administered two doses of Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl inside the Norfolk City Jail
Mayor of Virginia town where a 6-year-old is accused of shooting their teacher calls the incident a 'dark day in our history' and a 'red flag for the country'
"I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented," Mayor Phillip Jones said.
6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?
