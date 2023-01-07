ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WJBF.com

6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man who found missing teen’s body in Colonial Heights reacts to identification

Investigators do not believe Johnson was killed at the location where his remains were recovered. They believe the crime occurred elsewhere and his body was taken to the Colonial Heights site. They're now actively working to discern a timeline of Johnson's whereabouts between the time he was last seen on Nov. 16, 2022 and when his body was found on Dec. 21, 2022.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for Suffolk murder, nearly 1 year later

The Suffolk Police Department said Jonathan Luis Jackson was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, NC. Jackson was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on March 27, 2022. The shooting happened in the 6300 block of Townsend Place, when officers received a call from...
SUFFOLK, VA

