FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas basketball will have history on its side heading into Wednesday’s top-15 showdown with Alabama. The No. 4 Crimson Tide will be trying to drop the No. 15 Razorbacks to a disappointing 1-3 in conference play when they visit Bud Walton Arena, but to do so, they must do something no other SEC team has accomplished.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO