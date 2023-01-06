ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Kait 8

Prayers requested for former Razorback Peyton Hillis

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The family of former Razorback Peyton Hillis says he’s making improvements, but prayers are still needed. Hillis, who also played in the National Football League, remains in the intensive care unit of a Florida hospital after saving a family member from drowning. According to our...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Poffenbarger earns fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saylor Poffenbarger has received her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week award, as announced by the league Tuesday. She has earned back her title for receiving the most SEC Freshman of the Week awards in the league this season. Poffenbarger is coming off her best week...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Diamond Hogs led by strong core of pitchers in 2023

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have plenty of newcomers in the field and in the lineup, but the pitching staff is anchored by a stellar group of veterans and experienced transfers to fill the gaps. Several Razorback arms put together strong performances throughout the team’s fall scrimmages, making Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn bullish on the group’s potential.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas' Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. 4 Alabama

Arkansas’ Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. …. Arkansas' Kamani Johnson previews matchup with No. 4 Alabama. KNWA Today: Ozark Literacy Council’s Not Your Grandma’s …. KNWA Today: Ozark Literacy Council's Not Your Grandma's Book Club 2023. NWA organizations watch as governor-elect makes history. NWA organizations watch...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson

Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

What is the minimum wage in Arkansas?

For several years in a row, Arkansas’ minimum wage rose on New Year’s Day as part of a gradual increase approved by voters in two statewide elections. Minimum hourly pay rose incrementally from $6.25 in 2014 to $11 per hour in 2021 as a result of two citizen-initiated state laws. And that’s where the hourly rate will stay without an increase from legislators or another statewide ballot issue.
ARKANSAS STATE
visitrogersarkansas.com

Wright's BBQ Adds to Rogers and NWA's Growing Barbecue Scene

If you've been to Northwest Arkansas, you've probably heard about Wright's BBQ at some point when asking about dining options. Visitors to Rogers can now enjoy Wright's without having to go very far, as they announced an expansion to Rogers in 2022 along with their restaurants in Bentonville and Johnson.
ROGERS, AR
THV11

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
LAVACA, AR

