Rafael Leao has a contract with Milan until 2024 and talks about a renewal have been going on for a few months. After all, what’s the matter? Record Speak with Marco Conterio, an Italian journalist specializing in the transfer market. “It’s a matter of money. The money to be paid to Sporting because of the move to Lille, for example. I maintain that it’s about money and agents. A lot of people are involved: Jorge Mendes; Rafael Leao’s father is a lawyer, “says the editor of” Tuttomercato “, on the sidelines “Winterleague”, a football conference in Turkey also based on Record as a participant.

1 DAY AGO