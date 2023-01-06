Read full article on original website
The Danes take Casper Tengstedt for granted in Benfica – Benfica
The Danish newspaper “BT” considered the signing of Casper Tengstedt, the 22-year-old striker of Rosenborg, a foregone conclusion. The same source states that the young player will join Benfica for 60 million Danish kroner, equivalent to about 8 million euros. The player was even Aiming to compete with Sporting In recent days, but our newspaper knows that this is not part of the plans of the lions, as we reported.
Until 2026. Roberto Martinez presented this afternoon
Roberto Martinez will even succeed Fernando Santos as national coach and will have a contract that runs until 2026. Without indicating the name of the coach, the federation informed the press that the new national coach will be presented on Monday at 12.00 by the president of the entity, Fernando Gomez, in a ceremony to be held at the Cidade de Futebol.
“Milan will exceed the salary cap because of Rafael Leao.” – Milan
Rafael Leao has a contract with Milan until 2024 and talks about a renewal have been going on for a few months. After all, what’s the matter? Record Speak with Marco Conterio, an Italian journalist specializing in the transfer market. “It’s a matter of money. The money to be paid to Sporting because of the move to Lille, for example. I maintain that it’s about money and agents. A lot of people are involved: Jorge Mendes; Rafael Leao’s father is a lawyer, “says the editor of” Tuttomercato “, on the sidelines “Winterleague”, a football conference in Turkey also based on Record as a participant.
Rúben Neves opens a dispute between Xavi and Laporta
According to AS, Xavi only wants Illarramendi to replace Busquets and is tired of accepting assumptions from Laporta. Barcelona’s interest in Berben Neves exacerbated the differences between president Joan Laporta and coach Xavi in forming the team. As AS writes, the Portuguese midfielder is Laporta’s favorite to...
