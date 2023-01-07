Read full article on original website
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
mychamplainvalley.com
Parking, road closures announced for FISU World University Games
Officials in Lake Placid have announced parking restrictions and road closures for the the FISA World University, which begin this week. Vehicle access to downtown Lake Placid will be restricted during the 11-day festival, beghinning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. January 23. Parking and traffic will be prohibited...
Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project
A Forest Service official shelved a plan to build a 10-person wilderness hut on the shore of Silver Lake, but expressed support for a shelter at another location. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid opposition, Forest Service rejects Silver Lake hut project.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh for an Incredible Vacation
Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh: Soak in the picturesque views of azure water with rolling hills in the distance as you feel the cool waters of Lake Champlain on your feet. That’s one of the endless special experiences that Plattsburgh offers. Perched on the north-western shore of Lake...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Montreal fixture maker leases warehouse space in New York
The 70-year-old company will occupy space in a former pharmaceutical plant that Pfizer closed in 2017. The site is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC. Rouses Point is located in the northeast corner of New York less than one mile from the Canadian border. The new warehouse is 72km (45 miles) due south of Montreal.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
mynbc5.com
State Police: Plattsburgh woman killed when car becomes submerged in creek
WESTPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a Plattsburgh woman was killed after her car struck a tree and became submerged in a creek. Troopers said 27-year-old Alexis Bouyea was driving east along State Route 9N around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
WCAX
Suspicious death investigation in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police were on Riverside Avenue Sunday investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. In the video WCAX obtained, you can see officers at the scene removing various items from the building. There is no word yet on who the person was or their cause of death. WCAX will update as more information becomes available.
mynbc5.com
Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person
MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man charged for felony contempt
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man will appear in court later this month to face a felony criminal contempt charge after allegedly violating an active order of protection. New York State Police arrested Benjamin C. Blake, 41, Jan. 4 for first-degree criminal contempt for allegedly going into a Nightengale Drive residence where he is legally not allowed to be.
wwnytv.com
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two police officers have been fired from their jobs for allegedly lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run crash. Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood was an officer with the Massena Police Department and 22-year-old Logan Chilton was a part-time officer for both the Norwood and Norfolk police departments.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
suncommunitynews.com
Altona man arrested for felony meth possession
PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
