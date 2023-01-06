Rice is increasing again and costs 89% more than it was before the war. From douradinhos to coffee, see which products have risen the most in the past week

Read full article on original website
Related
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Popculture
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Popculture
Chocolate Recalled Due to Presence of Foreign Materials
Chocolate lovers should take a quick look at their favorite snack before taking the next bite. Sanders Candy, LLC recently recalled its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels in Canada due to the presence of a foreign material. It was determined that the bite-sized chocolate candies may contain pieces of plastic, making them a hazard to consumers.
newsy.com
Your Chocolate May Contain Heavy Metals — How Worried Should You Be?
Well, this isn’t the sort of thing you like to hear during the holidays: Researchers have discovered that some dark chocolate bars may contain cadmium and lead, two heavy metals that may cause health troubles over time. To get a better understanding of the issue, Consumer Reports recently tested...
What Is Breadfruit And What Does It Taste Like?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've never heard of breadfruit (Artocarpus altilis), you're probably not alone. This large green fruit isn't something you see every day, that is, unless you live in the South Pacific region, where it grows natively, according to Britannica. Breadfruit can grow up to eight inches in diameter. While it originally grew in Malaysia, Indonesia, and New Guinea, explorers who crossed the Pacific Ocean brought baby breadfruit trees with them and planted them as they traveled, per Patagonia Provisions.
Oat Milk vs. Almond Milk: Which Is Better for Your Health?
The number of nondairy milk options at the grocery store seems to multiply daily. But staring down the cartons on the shelf can be confusing. How do you weigh oat milk vs. almond milk vs. soy milk vs. flax milk … or any combination of two or more? If you leave the plant-based milk aisle feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.
brytfmonline.com
Europe is closing in shades of red. Oil Rise – Markets in a Minute
Three-, six- and 12-month Euribor prices are rising to 14-year highs. Today’s three, six and 12-month Euribor prices have risen to new highs since January 2009 in two shorter periods since December 2008 in the long run. The six-month Euribor, which is the most used in Portugal for housing...
brytfmonline.com
The Stoxx 600 closed at the highest level on April 29th. Advancement of Oil and Gold – Markets in One Minute
Three- and six-month Euribor prices are rising to 14-year highs. Today, Euribor prices have risen to three and six-month highs since January 2009 and remain at a 12-year high since December 2008. Six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered positive territory on June 6,...
brytfmonline.com
Home prices in Portugal are twice as high as in the Eurozone | housing
While the rise in housing prices is already beginning to slow down at the European level, Portugal remains among the countries experiencing a slowdown. Climbs steeper It maintains a growth rate well above the European average. In the third quarter of last year, home sales prices in Portugal were twice as high as in the eurozone as a whole, exacerbating a discrepancy already felt in previous quarters.
brytfmonline.com
Gasoline 95 sold 2.7 cents above the Effective Price. Diesel is 4.5 cents more expensive, ERSE reveals
ERSE (Energy Services Regulatory Entity) published this Monday the ‘Weekly Report on the Supervision of Sales Prices to the Public of 95 Simple Petrol and Simple Diesel’, referring to the week from 9 to 15 January 2023. Thus, on the 9th of December, the effective values determined were...
The Irish Dessert Made With Local Seaweed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When St. Patrick's Day rolls around each year on March 17, an estimated 54% of Americans will likely want to celebrate (per Statista). The celebration comes in many forms, but often, Irish food and Irish-American food and drink play a big part. Soda bread, corned beef with cabbage, Guinness, and colcannon — these are all hallmarks of the holiday. But there are some Irish delicacies that haven't seemed to make their way across the pond, or even to the rest of the United Kingdom.
brytfmonline.com
The middle class will buy more and more Chinese cars.
On the sidelines of CES 2023, Carlos TavaresCEO of Stellantis, outlined an unfavorable scenario for European builders with the arrival of Chinese construction companies in Europe. In remarks to website to meThe Portuguese executive said that if European politicians do not support the European auto industry, manufacturers from the “old...
Comments / 0