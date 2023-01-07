Read full article on original website
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again
Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
Looking for 60 Bigs for 60 Littles in 60 Days in Southern Maine
Have you ever thought of mentoring a little one in Maine?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine (BBBSSM) launched their biggest and most ambitious campaign yet to try and recruit more mentors in Southern Maine, especially men. 60 Bigs in 60 Days will kick off 2023 by expanding their volunteer pipeline, moving Littles off the waiting list, and letting people know what Big Brothers Big Sister of Southern Maine is all about.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses
Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
USA Today Ranks Maine No.6 on This Extremely Random Travel List
Maine has been finding its way on a lot of major lists recently, like Vogue’s most highly anticipated hotels, the prettiest cities in the winter, Wallethub’s best places to live, and most popular national parks, just to name a few. The quiet of Covid caused an influx of...
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats
As a state that has so much to offer, you can find Airbnbs in Maine that are unique, and charming, offer hands-on experiences, and spectacular views. Whether you want to be in the mountains tucked away from fast-paced life, sitting on the ocean basking in the sea breeze, or experiencing the unique lifestyle of barn life, you can find it here in Maine.
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Massachusetts Restaurant Owner Takes Entire Staff and Families to Disney
Working in the restaurant industry during the pandemic must have been brutal. Every industry was effected, and hit hard, in their own way. Nurses and medical staff had it the worst, hands down. That said, other industries really suffered their own battles. Teachers were forced to switch to remote, the airline and vacation service industry completely shut down, and restaurants across the country were scrambling to figure out a way to keep the business open while paying their employees.
Why is a 19-Year-Old Mainer Riding a Unicycle from Maine to Florida?
I went to school in Burlington, Vermont, for a few years and there was a kid named Scott who used to ride a unicycle everywhere he went. If you saw a unicycle in the distance, then you knew Scott was on the move. If you happen to see a unicycle...
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
These Are the Best Places to Get Chicken Tenders in New Hampshire
My dad always said that when you go out to eat, ordering chicken tenders is a pretty safe bet because "you can't screw them up!" It's pretty sound logic, but I do want to go on the record saying that some places go above and beyond, while others are just on par.
Maine is Sending Most of Us $450 to Help Pay for Heat
I just got my oil bill, and so grateful help is on the way. According to the Bangor Daily News, $450 checks are on their way to most of us. If you make less than $100,000 or as a couple making less than $200,000, you will get the relief money. These checks are part of a massive $475 million dollar relief package that was hung up in December by Senate Republicans but got approved this week and Governor Mills signed it in lightening speed.
Top 10 Highest Paid Executives of Public Companies in Maine
It's good to be an executive at IDEXX or WEX. Let's get something straight right out of the gate. I am not judging. Not being an executive, I cannot begin to imagine the pressure and responsibilities some of these executives have. So, I'm sure they earn every nickel of these amazing salaries. Am I surprised at some of these salaries? Sure I am. It's only because when I think of Maine and wages, millions usually aren't in those thoughts. These are salaries of 2021 - not 2022. Some positions have changed, which means their salary may be different too. But in 2021, these 10 were some of the highest-paid people in Maine. Let's break down what the top 10 highest-paid executives of public companies in Maine earned.
Maine Company Offering ‘Free’ House if You Buy a Dozen Whoopie Pies
Now that the holidays are over, frugal shoppers are headed back into stores to scoop up deals that were left behind from the Christmas rush. Many retailers are slashing prices in January as they try to move inventory in preparation for spring. But it was one particular winter special in Maine that caught of the eye of a Redditor: a business in Ellsworth offering a 'free' house with the purchase of a dozen whoopie pies.
My Half Apology to Mainers Getting Gas at a Sam’s Club Last Week
It is annoying when a car is stopped on the road. There are hundreds of reasons why a car is stopped on the side of the road, or worse, on the road. Well, my situation was a bit different, and honestly a bit embarrassing. I'd like to start off by...
You Could Help This Good Cause in Maine Just by Drinking Beer and Eating Pizza
Maine has recently earned its spot on the map as a foodie destination for people around the country to come to try our local, fresh, and unique cuisine. New restaurants open almost weekly and we have been finding ourselves in major publications with pride for our culinary scene. While we...
More Than Just Goats Will Eat Up Your Maine Christmas Tree
Goats will eat anything, but a lot of animals would love to munch on your discarded tree. If you still have your tree up, good for you. But one of these days, it's gotta come down. Instead of filling a landfill, fill an animal's belly! News Center Maine did a great story about that gorgeous tree in your living room. Instead of chucking it in the backyard, there are ways to help our Maine farms.
Only Mainers Would Wear an Outfit Like This on a Mountain in December
We’ve all seen the memes and the jokes about Mainers wearing shorts in the winter but it is so very real. I’ve watched my brother wear shorts all winter since I was a kid but he is no exception; we could be in the middle of a blizzard in below-freezing weather and you will still see someone at the grocery store with their bare legs exposed.
I Put This Lifehack to The Test That Claims to Keep Your Steps and Walkways From Refreezing
The start of winter in Maine has been kind of a mess. Sure, we don't have a lot of snow, but temperatures have hovered just around freezing whenever it rains and then freezes when it hits the ground making walking and driving a big challenge. The latest bout of freezing...
