WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
mynbc5.com
$7 million upgrade to Saranac Lake Civic Center completed
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Officials have completed a nearly $7 million upgrade to the Saranac Lake Civic Center, which includes rink improvements and updates to locker rooms and seating. Additional upgrades include improved energy efficiency as well as fire and safety improvements, according to an announcement. The renovation project...
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh for an Incredible Vacation
Best Places to Visit in Plattsburgh: Soak in the picturesque views of azure water with rolling hills in the distance as you feel the cool waters of Lake Champlain on your feet. That’s one of the endless special experiences that Plattsburgh offers. Perched on the north-western shore of Lake...
A North Country nutrition champion
Julie Holbrook converts school menus, connects with farms. It didn’t make the nightly news, but to Julie Holbrook that made it no less an atrocity. A half-dozen commercial pizzas in grease-stained boxes had shown up in one of her school cafeterias, along with two jugs of Coke. The new...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Montreal fixture maker leases warehouse space in New York
The 70-year-old company will occupy space in a former pharmaceutical plant that Pfizer closed in 2017. The site is now owned by ERS Rouses Point LLC. Rouses Point is located in the northeast corner of New York less than one mile from the Canadian border. The new warehouse is 72km (45 miles) due south of Montreal.
The Valley Reporter
Southern rescues send dogs north
Many of the dogs adopted here in Vermont and throughout New England come from the south. For the Love of Dogs Vermont (FLD), a shelter-less rescue based in Waitsfield, partners with many southern organizations, including Roadside Rescue Network in Mississippi. FLD director Carole Moore said the organization gets contacted every day by rescue organizations and shelters in the south looking for help finding homes for dogs. She said a “throwaway dogs and cats mentality” persists throughout the south, as well as an increasing number of people running backyard breeding operations for quick cash and abandoning dogs they don’t sell at shelters, which are often beyond their capacity. “The economy has made a big impact on people having to rehome dogs because they can’t afford them,” she said. In 2022, FLD adopted out roughly 1,800 dogs. Moore said that number is increasing each year.
‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing
Michelle Lucas, 45, is one of Chittenden County’s many unhoused residents who are moving into Zephyr Place, a former 99-room hotel in Williston that Champlain Housing Trust acquired and converted into 72 units of affordable housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s brand new and it’s mine’: Redeveloped Williston hotel provides new affordable housing.
Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort
Original plans called for eight municipalities to join, but Colchester’s departure brings the number of participating communities down to four. Read the story on VTDigger here: Colchester pulls out of Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch effort.
WCAX
Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public. The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.
mynbc5.com
State Police: Plattsburgh woman killed when car becomes submerged in creek
WESTPORT, N.Y. — New York State Police report that a Plattsburgh woman was killed after her car struck a tree and became submerged in a creek. Troopers said 27-year-old Alexis Bouyea was driving east along State Route 9N around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for third time this week in Leicester
LEICESTER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Leicester today. Authorities say they were notified of a conditions violation at a home on Leicester Whiting Road at around 2:35 p.m. Police say that Christopher Bridgmon, of Leicester, violated his court-ordered conditions of release by remaining upon...
mynbc5.com
One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex
ESSEX, Vt. — One person is dead after a car went off the road in Essex early Sunday morning. The Essex fire department was called to Colchester Road around 6:15 in the morning, where they found a car off the road. First responders forced entry and performed life support,...
mynbc5.com
Four arrested in Malone for endangering welfare of mentally incompetent or disabled person
MALONE, N.Y. — Four employees of a New York addiction treatment were arrested this week after police said they used illegal drugs in front of clients at a Malone residence. New York State Police said they were informed that employees at Citizens Advocates Inc. introduced crack cocaine into a household on Oct. 13. Investigators said some employees were found to be using drugs within the residence in front of clients.
WNYT
Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash
The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries
Jeffrey Hall, 55, remained in critical condition Friday at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The second man, Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, has been incarcerated since his August arrest following a Burlington vandalism rampage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify two men in ‘altercation’ at St. Albans prison that left one with life-threatening injuries.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after fleeing crash in Shelburne
SHELBURNE — A 30-year-old man from Milton was arrested following a crash in Shelburne early this morning. The two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck took place on Shelburne Road at around 1:10 a.m. Police were advised that the truck had left the scene. Troopers along with...
