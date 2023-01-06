Read full article on original website
Related
What Anderson Cooper—Who Lost Dad at 10—Said About Prince Harry Diana Grief
"One of the things that surprised me and interested me was how the loss of his mother when he was 12 years old completely altered the course of the rest of his life," said Cooper of Harry.
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Harry’s fight with William ‘incredibly emasculating,’ Megyn Kelly says
Prince Harry’s claim that his big brother, Prince William, physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan Markle was “incredibly emasculating” for the exiled royal, according to Megyn Kelly. Kelly unloaded on Prince Harry this week after several bombshell excerpts from his upcoming autobiography, “Spare,” surfaced. In one of the more shocking allegations, Harry claimed to have suffered “scrapes and bruises” after William shoved him to the floor during the fight at his London home in 2019. “The Megyn Kelly Show” host argued that Harry’s portrayal of the incident glossed over any role he may have played in the fight and failed...
Prince Harry: I wasn’t Prince William’s best man — it was all a lie
Prince Harry claims in his leaked new memoir “Spare” that he was never really the best man at Prince William’s 2011 wedding and it was a stunt for the media. To the outside world, Prince Harry was the official best man and even drove with then-Prince Charles and William to Westminster Abbey in a Bentley that day, according to the Daily Mail. But Harry said it was all an act and it was two of Prince William’s best friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, who gave the traditional speech at the reception. Harry also writes about how Prince William was meeting and greeting people who had assembled on the Mall by Buckingham Palace while “tipsy on last night’s rum” just hours before his wedding to Kate. Harry claims he said to his brother: “You smell of alcohol,” before he offered him mints as he lowered the windows of the car. “Spare” is set to hit shelves in the US market on Jan. 10. Leaked excerpts have begun spilling out since the book was released by accident in Spain three days ago. The memoir is dedicated to Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, their children Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother Princess Diana.
Harry and Meghan may retreat from spotlight for rest of year, says biographer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may retreat for the rest of the year as they have both told their sides of the story, the author of a biography on the couple has said.Omid Scobie, co-author of Finding Freedom, said the frankness of Harry’s memoir Spare is the result of a man who for all of his life “hasn’t been able to share a word of it”.But he added there is not really much else to say and so royal watchers can expect to see a shift in the months ahead.Speaking about Harry, Mr Scobie told BBC Radio 4’s Today...
Harry accuses royal family of ‘horrible reaction’ on day Queen died
The Duke of Sussex has accused the royal family of a “really horrible reaction” on the day of the Queen’s death.In an interview with Tom Bradby on ITV, Harry spoke of how his family was “on the back foot” when the late monarch died in September, and told the presenter he witnessed “leaking and planting”.His words come after it was reported he claimed in his memoir, Spare, that Meghan was “not welcome” at Balmoral, with the King allegedly telling Harry not to bring his wife.Harry said to his father: “Don’t ever speak about my wife that way,” according to the...
Prince Harry defends tell-all memoir in furious ITV interview
King, queen consort and Prince William all criticised as Harry says silence ‘allows the abuser to abuse’
netflixjunkie.com
AGENT OF DESTRUCTION! Royal Expert Dissects Meghan Markle’s First Royal Appearance With Kate Middleton and Prince William
There is a threat looming over the reputation of the royal family because of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. The Duke would not be pulling any punches in Spare, as he will be diving into the detail of his relationship with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles. Amidst the royal chaos, royal experts continue to shame Meghan Markle. Many people close to the royal family believe that the former American actress is responsible for the destruction of the bond between Prince Harry and the senior members.
Prince Harry: Royal family is a ‘death cult’ — Windsor Castle is a ‘tomb’
Prince Harry’s new bombshell memoir is turning out to be quite the grave affair for the royal family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote many shocking anecdotes about his life as the “Spare” heir to the British throne — but none more bizarre than describing his family as a “death cult.” While his much-hyped, highly guarded tell-all isn’t set to be officially released until Jan. 10, early copies were spectacularly leaked in Spain last week. While looking back at his memories of time with his estranged brother Prince William, Harry noted in his book that their lives “were built on death” and...
Prince Harry reveals Meghan, Kate’s fiery texts over wedding dresses that caused tearful feud
It was a text message tiff that turned into a real royal row. Prince Harry is giving his side of the infamous dress-fitting fallout between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, which reportedly had the “Suits” star “sobbing on the floor.” In his new memoir “Spare,” the wayward royal, 38, claims Middleton, 41, started a passive-aggressive argument via text message four days before his 2018 wedding to Markle, 41. Middleton’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, now 7, was set to serve as a bridesmaid at the royal wedding. According to Harry, Middleton messaged Markle to complain that the youngster’s dress did not fit correctly....
Prince Harry Reveals Weeping Staff and Why Meghan Markle's PA Quit
Prince Harry disputes Meghan Markle bullied her PA out of the royal family as he revealed poisonous atmosphere that "Will blamed" on "one person. Meg."
'He Always Wants It Both Ways': Royal Expert Calls Out Prince Harry For Hoping To Speak To Prince William In 'Private' After Releasing Juicy Memoir
After Prince Harry let it all out about his brother, Prince William, in various new interviews promoting his new book, Spare, which will be released on Tuesday, January 10, he is not giving up on making amends with his sibling. "I don’t know whether they’ll be watching this [interview] or not, but, what they have to say to me and what I have to say to them will be in private, and I hope it can stay that way," the 38-year-old told Tom Bradby in an interview that aired on ITV on January 8. But people soon came for Harry,...
netflixjunkie.com
“Little exaggerated” – Prince Harry Finally Comments on Infamous Meghan Markle Tiara Drama
Meghan Markle dazzled at her wedding with Prince Harry in a timeless white gown by Clare Waight Keller. However, not the £110,000 Givenchy dress but Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau stole all the thunder. As per the royal tradition, Queen Elizabeth II lent Markle the tiara that had a 10-diamond brooch as a centerpiece for her wedding. Following the royal wedding, a lot of stories popped up in the media regarding the tiara.
msn.com
Love tragedy for Princess Amalia
Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
Carla Bruni sparks backlash after posting edited photo of Harry and Meghan
France’s former first lady, Carla Bruni has sparked a backlash for an edited photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, ahead of the realease of the Duke of Sussex’s new memoir, Spare. On Monday, the 55-year-old model shared a picture of the pair that was taken in 2018, ahead of their royal wedding. However, Bruni –who is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy – made some changes to the image, as she replaced the Duchess of Sussex’s face with Yoko Ono. Bruni’s caption of her post also featured lines from The Beatles’ 1967 song, “All You Need Is Love”.“All...
Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare
Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
msn.com
Prince Harry Doesn't Stand "Any Chance" of Peace With King Charles and William, Expert Claims. "No Way Back."
Slide 1 of 7: Prince Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, have been on the rocks ever since he married Meghan Markle. However, after penning major media deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Penguin Random House, the tension between the royal family members has intensified. And, now that Harry's tell-all, Spare, is just days away from publication, and several huge bombshells from the book have already dropped via excerpts, one expert claims that Harry won't stand "any chance" of a reconciliation.
The Heartbreaking Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Love Story
Not all epic love stories are long. More than 45 years after his death, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley remain embedded in our culture as a unit, from the footage of their 1967 wedding, the...
Comments / 0