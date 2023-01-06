Another huge blunder by the Commanders organization

The Commanders have whiffed BIG TIME again!

How in the world can the Commanders not invite Frank Herzog to Sonny Jurgensen’s jersey retirement? Jason Wright, how can this be?

Even further, how can the Commanders not invite Frank Herzog to lead the ceremony?

Jurgensen, in a long-overdue ceremony, will have his No. 9 officially retired Sunday in the season finale against Dallas. The organization should have retired No. 9 decades ago out of respect for his accomplishments.

In addition, shouldn’t they have possessed enough consideration for the now 88-year-old legend not to have him standing out in the January cold? Why wasn’t this scheduled for September or October? Where is the common sense?

Herzog, a guest on the Kevin Sheehan Show Friday morning, expressed when asked that he was actually not invited to the special occasion, though he worked with Jurgensen for over two decades.

Jurgensen and Herzog spent 22 years together in the three-man booth of Frank, Sonny and Sam (Huff) on Redskins radio football broadcasts from 1981-2004. Three seasons earlier, Herzog became the play-by-play announcer, replacing Dan Lovett.

The organization’s decision to retire Sean Taylor’s jersey before a Hall of Famer, who in addition was part of the famed three-man booth for the franchise for over 35 years, was contemptible and blameworthy.

Once again, the Washington Football organization is displaying a huge lack of awareness, expertise and wisdom. Good grief, Dan Snyder himself knows who Frank Herzog was and why he absolutely needed to have been invited.

Former announcer Larry Michael as well, without question, if asked, would have mentioned Frank Herzog as needing to be on the invite list. I wonder if they even realize Jurgensen’s later announcing teammates Larry Michael and Chris Cooley should also be invited?

Can it be expressed enough how many times the organization mishandles and taints aspects of these celebrations?

Of course, after Herzog’s appearance on the radio with Sheehan Friday morning, Herzog did receive an invitation, per Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

We often try and give the organization a pass for some things because much of it has been outside of their control. However, they have control over alumni relations. If you’re going to honor Jurgensen, shouldn’t you do a little research on his history before planning any type of ceremony?

Too often, does the team try to right a wrong after the fact? This is another one of those instances.

Sheehan was told by the team the reason Herzog wasn’t initially invited was that Jurgensen’s family requested a small, “mostly family” event, with the exception of a few, including Billy Kilmer.

Perhaps, that is correct. But then why invite Herzog after seeing the backlash of not inviting him in the first place? This team is too reactionary. How many instances recently did the team change course once they were criticized?

Here’s hoping for a good day for Jurgensen on Sunday.