Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?

Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
If You Thought Tick Season Was Over in Maine, Guess Again

Just when you thought tick season was over, you may have found some ticks on yourself or your pets as you enjoyed the outdoor winter in January. CBS 13's Charlie Lopresti was out with his kids and dog on Tuesday and posted a picture to Facebook of one of four ticks that his kids found on the family dog.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire

If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January

Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine

Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
Are more people going missing in Maine?

NEWS CENTER Maine reported five missing people since Christmas and two have been found. Game Wardens say there is no increase, but holidays are a sensitive time.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report

Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
Is It Legal To Have A Campfire On Ice In Maine?

Can you warm up while ice fishing with a campfire on the ice? We did a little research to get to the bottom of this burning question. It's been a warm start to winter in Maine. Lakes and ponds around the state are slowly beginning to freeze over. Soon enough, we'll be hitting the hardwater. A regular topic that pops up in online ice fishing groups - Can you have a fire on the ice?
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
Maine Warns Consumers of Rising Electric Bills

Many consumers in Maine can expect their electricity bills to go up around $30 starting in January, according to state officials. The Maine Public Utilities Commission reported that the increase is tied to the rising cost of natural gas, according to News Center Maine. “What we do every year, is...
Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, 94.9 WHOM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
