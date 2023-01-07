Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major League Baseball Legend DiesOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego's Finest Fast Food: Where to Satisfy Your CravingsCorrie WritingSan Diego, CA
Top 3 Places to Buy a Condo or Townhome in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Related
Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets
Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
Padres land former top prospect to join stacked staff
The San Diego Padres have added another piece to their already stacked staff for 2023 that could end up being a low-risk, high-reward signing. Former Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Brent Honeywell, who spent last season with the Oakland Athletics organization, is joining the Padres on a split contract depending on if he pitches in the Majors or Minors. More information from Jeff Passan is below:
Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal
The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
Yardbarker
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab
Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
MLB
Mariners add Pollock to outfield mix (source)
The Mariners made a move to bolster their lineup Saturday by coming to a one-year, $7 million contract agreement with free-agent outfielder AJ Pollock, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been confirmed by the club. Pollock, 35, slashed .245/.292/.389 over...
MLB
Dodgers designate Bauer for assignment
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Friday that they had designated for assignment right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who just finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. "The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence...
MLB
Giants ink Luke Jackson, who missed '22 with TJ, to 2-year deal
The Giants bolstered their bullpen on Monday by signing veteran right-hander Luke Jackson to a two-year, $11.5 million contract that includes a club option for the 2025 season. Jackson, 31, missed the 2022 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery last April, but he enjoyed a career-best season for the World...
MLB
Phillies add All-Star Soto in 5-player trade with Tigers
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies continued to bolster their bullpen on Saturday, acquiring two-time All-Star Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five-player deal. In addition to Soto, Philadelphia will receive infielder Kody Clemens in exchange for outfielder Matt Vierling, utility player Nick Maton and catcher Donny Sands (the Phillies' No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
MLB
One extension candidate for every team
Congratulations to Rafael Devers, who has reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $331 million extension with the Red Sox, setting him up for the next decade and taking a lot of heat off the Red Sox brass, who sure have been hearing it all offseason. And for all the love for...
MLB
Tito talks Bell, Zunino, the Naylors, Straw
Just before the holidays rolled around, manager Terry Francona addressed his team’s offseason thus far. Here are some highlights of his conversation. The skinny: The Guardians were in desperate need of some pop in the middle of their order, which led to the acquisition of first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell. To get Bell more reps at first, Francona said he’s talked to Josh Naylor about seeing some time in right field again in ’23. Whether Bell is in the field or not, expect his bat to be in the lineup as often as possible.
MLB
12 players whose health will be key in '23
The 2022 season was a storybook one for Justin Verlander. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020 and enduring essentially two lost seasons, Verlander and the Astros agreed to a $25 million deal last March in the hopes that he’d be able to rediscover a semblance of his old self. The 39-year-old Verlander did that and then some, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in 28 starts en route to his third Cy Young Award, while helping the Astros claim a World Series championship.
MLB
How do the Rays stack up against AL East rivals?
ST. PETERSBURG -- In a way, last year was the final American League East race of its kind. As part of a more balanced MLB schedule, the Rays will no longer play 19 games over six series against each of their division rivals. This year, those AL East slugfests will be slightly scaled back to 13 meetings across four total series. That means a total of 52 divisional games per team, down from 76 in past seasons.
MLB
7 numbers that should improve in 2023
Change is coming in 2023 – and through offseason spending sprees, surprising trades or anticipated rule changes, a number of players and teams have concrete reasons to be optimistic about the aspects of the game that held them back in 2022. From ever-evolving infield configurations to sky-high ERAs, here...
MLB
Pasquantino is 'Jet' setting this offseason
This story was excerpted from Anne Rogers’ Royals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Vinnie Pasquantino had a wild, fun and special 2022, filled with professional and personal achievements. He made his Major League debut and established himself as a key piece of the Royals’ future as a middle-of-the-order bat. He also got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Ryann, and the two have a wedding date set for next offseason.
MLB
5 years later, Miley back in Crew's starting fold
MILWAUKEE -- Wade Miley saw promise in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta back in 2018 when those young arms were picking up big innings in the National League Championship Series. Now, he's back to try to help the Brewers get one step further. Miley’s one-year, $4.5 million deal...
MLB
Former Braves GM Coppolella reinstated by MLB
ATLANTA -- Major League Baseball has reinstated former Braves general manager John Coppolella. Coppolella was placed on the permanently ineligible list on Nov. 21, 2017, because of infractions committed on the international market and in relation to the domestic Draft. His reinstatement was confirmed via this MLB statement on Monday.
MLB
Tigers get 3 players from Phils for Soto, Clemens
One of the Tigers’ top trade candidates in Gregory Soto is on the move in a five-player trade Detroit swung with Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. Soto and Kody Clemens -- the son of Roger Clemens -- were traded to the Phillies for Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands (the Phils’ No. 21 prospect per MLB Pipeline).
MLB
7 teams with work to do before Opening Day
It’s been a frenzied offseason across the Majors so far this winter, with many teams substantially changing their look -- and their potential outlook -- for 2023. At the same time, there are plenty of clubs that could benefit from making another move or two before pitchers and catchers report next month. Whether it’s a result of being relatively quiet to this point in the offseason or simply needing to do more to make up ground on fellow title contenders, here’s a look at seven teams that might want to consider making one more splash in the coming weeks.
Yardbarker
White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal
The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
Detroit Tigers acquire Phillies' Matt Vierling, Nick Maton, Donny Sands
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies acquired All-Star reliever Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, from the Detroit Tigers on Saturday in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling and catcher Donny Sands.Soto, an AL All-Star the last two years, had career highs with 30 saves and 64 games last season with 60 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old left-hander has a career record of 8-20 with 50 saves in 186 appearances over four years with the Tigers.The 26-year-old Clemens made his major league debut in Detroit last...
Comments / 0