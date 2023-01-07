Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Diana Jenkins Quits RHOBH to 'Focus' on PregnancyAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Every Celebrity Who Tragically Died on Christmas Day
From 'Grease' star Joan Blondell to music legend George Michael, numerous celebrities have sadly died on Christmas Day.
Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look
The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Swimsuit on Christmas: ‘I’m a Barbie Girl, in a Santa World’
Pretty in pink! Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled her inner Barbie on Christmas. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 45, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 25, to show off a hot pink swimsuit with "Barbie" written across the chest. "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world," Gellar captioned the social media post, adding the […]
Women's Health
Dakota Johnson Wore A See-Through Black Lace Corset That Brought Everyone To A Halt
Dakota Johnson is known for her daring choices on the red carpet. This fall, she wore a black lace corset that featured ruffling on the sweetheart neckline. She paired it with black leather high-waisted pants and black pointed stilettos. Folks have long known Dakota Johnson for being adventurous with the...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Megan Fox Proves She's The Queen Of 'Barbiecore' In A Teeny Tiny Pink Crop Top
Megan Fox is no stranger to pulling off 90s and Y2K-inspired get-ups, so it comes at no surprise that she can also nail the ‘Barbiecore’ trend, effortlessly!. Last week, the Jennifer’s Body alum, 36, supported her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 32, by attending his performance at the Audacity Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Naturally, she did this in style, rocking a skimpy, ultra-cropped rosy bra top, high-waisted, bubblegum-pink trousers, pointed-toe matching heels, and a fuzzy, Pamela Anderson-esque fuzzy bucket hat.
Tyler Perry Joins Celebrities Buying Out Performances of Broadway Play ‘Ain’t No Mo’
Tyler Perry is the latest Hollywood star to step in and buy out a performance of the Broadway show Ain’t No Mo in the hopes of helping the play reverse its plans to close. Perry joins Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who also bought out one of the performances, as the production mounts a campaign to extend its run past Dec. 18. Perry has an equity stake in BET+ and many shows on BET, which is a co-producer on Ain’t No Mo. A rep for Perry confirmed the buyout. Payment has been completed; the exact date and how tickets will...
Shania Twain’s New Single ‘Giddy Up!’ is a Boot-Scootin’ Good Time [LISTEN]
Got the post-holiday blues? Shania Twain is back with another uplifting and energizing anthem tailor-made to boost your serotonin levels. Released today (Jan. 5), the country superstar's new single "Giddy Up!" is a catchy, lighthearted track that echos the joy of her biggest career hits while leaning into the pop-focused sound at the core of her most recent releases.
Why Martin Lawrence says Chris Rock did not deserve to get slapped
Will Smith’s name has begun to surface again because of his latest film Emancipation, leading people to bring up the Oscars slap with Chris Rock all over again. Martin Lawrence, a friend of both Smith and Rock, weighed in on the incident involving the two actors in a recent interview with “The Art of Dialogue.”
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yaya Mayweather Shares NBA YoungBoy Quote In Photo Series
Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a 1-year-old son. Yaya Mayweather is celebrating the new year by dropping a photo series on Instagram. Posing in a pink crop top and jeans, the 22-year-old captioned it, “Too many people watching me bye.”. NBA Youngboy, who shares a son with Mayweather,...
Comments / 2