Final injury report for Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 18

By Bryan Manning
 2 days ago
The Washington Commanders ruled out six players for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Here’s the complete list:

  • DT Jonathan Allen [knee]
  • G/T Saahdiq Charles [concussion]
  • T Cornelius Lucas [ankle]
  • RB Brian Robinson Jr. [knee]
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]
  • DE James Smith-Williams [concussion]

Surprisingly, safety Kam Curl, who didn’t practice all week again, was listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Curl has missed the last two games, and there is little benefit to him playing on Sunday.

Linebacker Jamin Davis [knee] and guard Andrew Norwell [hip] were also listed as questionable. The Commanders were thin at linebacker before, but with Davis banged up, they are perilously thin. Regardless of whether or not Norwell plays, rookie Chris Paul is expected to start at one of the guard spots.

St-Juste will miss his fifth game out of the last six. He injured his ankle in a Week 11 win at Houston and was never the same. When he returned against the 49ers, his ankle was clearly still bothering him. St-Juste missed both games against the Giants.

Robinson has been outstanding recently but has been on the injury report over the last few weeks. At this point, shutting him down was the best option, giving Jonathan Williams and Jaret Patterson an opportunity to split the workload.

Things look much better for Dallas, which listed two players as out: Center Tyler Biadasz and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.

