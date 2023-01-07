Read full article on original website
themainewire.com
Maine Media, Mills MIA on Devastating Child Welfare Report
Maine’s political reporters rung in the New Year — and the official start of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ second term — with a continuation of their 4-year-plus habit of avoiding any criticism of the governor whatsoever. Not even the devastating report from the Department of Health...
WGME
Maine city warmed at an alarming rate in December
BANGOR (BDN) -- Things are heating up in Bangor. The average December temperature was 30.9 degrees Fahrenheit, 5 degrees above normal for the Queen City, according to the scientific group Climate Central that tracks weather trends and information in 182 locations across the country. Of those 182, Bangor was the...
Get ready, get set for bruising referendum campaigns in 2023
Voters in Kennebunk fill out their ballots for the November 2022 elections. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. By the time you get your spring tires put on, the waiting room of your local automotive shop might be decorated with political signage. You might not think who is allowed to repair a...
WPFO
Daughter's overdose death sends Maine lawmaker into battle against opioids
(BDN) -- Addiction affects nearly all Mainers, regardless of wealth, education or location. That’s something state Sen. Brad Farrin knows all too well. Farrin’s 26-year-old daughter, Haley, was working at her accounting job one day in July. The next day, she died of a fentanyl overdose. It devastated her family and made her one of 565 Mainers to lose their life to a fatal overdose between last January and October, a stark figure that put Maine on pace to have its deadliest year in history for drug overdoses.
proclaimerscv.com
$450 New Relief Check Will Come To Americans, Thanks To The $474 Million Law – see when will it come this month
Millions of Americans will be given a $450 relief check to deal with the high utility costs in about a week. Governor of Maine, Janet Mills has already signed a $474 million package into law, this includes various measures to help and support residents in dealing with energy prices this upcoming winter.
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Do You Know These 30 Unwritten Maine Rules That All the Locals Know?
Every state has rules and laws, that is just a fact. However, locals always know some other "rules" that may not legally be enforced but are honored by other residents. Still being new to Maine, I am not even close to knowing all the unwritten rules (or lets be real, even all the enforced laws) in Maine. So, what did I do?
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
Are more people going missing in Maine?
PORTLAND, Maine — Mike Harris was in his Florida home when he learned the news that his brother, Thomas P Harris, went missing in Boothbay last week. "I was a little confused, I don't know I wasn't thinking anything other than to find out where he went," Mike Harris said.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WMTW
Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrate her second inauguration
AUGUSTA, Maine -- Jan. 5, 2023 — Gov. Janet Mills and her supporters celebrated her second inaugurationthe day after she was sworn in, holding a party at the Augusta Civic Center on Thursday. The event was a celebration of Maine, featuring live music and food from around the state.
Washington Examiner
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs
(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than...
Mainers prep for electric bill increase
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers will soon see their electric bills go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission said this is because of the price of natural gas. Commissioner Philip Bartlett of the PUC said Mainers can expect their next electric bill to go up around $30 starting this January.
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation.
mainebiz.biz
2023 Forecast: Discount retailer Marden’s staying nimble in 2023
Over the past couple of years, there has been no shortage of struggles and uncertainty when it comes to the high cost of food, gas and heating oil. Andrew Marden, one of the principal owners of Maine’s bargain store Marden’s Surplus & Salvage, considers many macroeconomic factors out of his control.
This Maine Pizza Went on a 9+ Hour Delivery to a Super Fan in New Jersey
When I moved away from Maine for a few years, I mourned a handful of restaurants. I used to wish I could get a Bruce’s Burrito overnight shipped to me and I would do some crazy things for Pat’s Pizza. A favorite food from a specific restaurant is...
wabi.tv
Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Maine (WABI) - Earlier this week, Gov. Janet Mills signed an emergency heating assistance bill which will provide nearly 900,000 Mainers with $450 checks to helps folks get through the winter. There have been a lot of questions from viewers about who is eligible so we broke it down for...
Maine is Sending Most of Us $450 to Help Pay for Heat
I just got my oil bill, and so grateful help is on the way. According to the Bangor Daily News, $450 checks are on their way to most of us. If you make less than $100,000 or as a couple making less than $200,000, you will get the relief money. These checks are part of a massive $475 million dollar relief package that was hung up in December by Senate Republicans but got approved this week and Governor Mills signed it in lightening speed.
Mainers Who Didn’t Get $850 Inflation Checks May Get 2nd Chance
There's been an unprecedented amount of "free" money the last couple years. I'm not here to debate the politics of all the stimulus money that's come through our wallets over the last few years. Money came from the federal government, we've gotten money from the state... In fact, our second installment under Gov. Mills is on the way in the form of a $450 check for heating assistance.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
