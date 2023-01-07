I just got my oil bill, and so grateful help is on the way. According to the Bangor Daily News, $450 checks are on their way to most of us. If you make less than $100,000 or as a couple making less than $200,000, you will get the relief money. These checks are part of a massive $475 million dollar relief package that was hung up in December by Senate Republicans but got approved this week and Governor Mills signed it in lightening speed.

