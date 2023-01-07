Trooper slammed for evidence storage as trial opens in deadly Jefferson County DWI crash

Read full article on original website
KMOV
Three teens in custody following shooting at St. Charles Cracker Barrel
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens connected to a shooting at a St. Charles Cracker Barrel early Monday morning have been taken into custody, police tell News 4. A 52-year-old employee started his car to warm it up before he got off work around 5:30 a.m. While it was warming, police say he emptied a trash can when he spotted a gray Nissan pull up next to his car. A teen then got out of the Nissan and got into the victim’s car, while two other teens remained inside the Nissan.
KMOV
Detectives ask for help with identifying, locating suspect in city burglaries
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives are asking for help with identifying and locating a suspect in some burglaries in South St. Louis. SLMPD believe the suspect was involved in the following burglaries:. Al Huda Market- 3729 Gravois – on 7/17/22 & 8/16/22. Hollywood Beauty- 3562 Gustine – on...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Crash
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills man, 57 year old Donald E. Casteel, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle crash in St. Francois County Saturday morning just after 11 o'clock. Reports from the Highway Patrol show the wreck took place at the intersection of Highway 8 and Route P as a van driven by 69 year old Donald J. Robison, of Middlebrook, failed to yield to Casteel's car. The car crashed into the left side of Robison's van and it rolled over. Casteel, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Robison received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
Man shot at bus stop Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in St. Louis City.
advantagenews.com
Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
It’s been a deadly couple of days on Alton streets. One woman was killed in a crash on Friday afternoon on Brown Street. A vehicle vs. pedestrian accident Sunday night near downtown left a 27-year-old man dead. The crash Friday happened just before 4pm on Brown Street near the...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman allegedly stabs man in domestic dispute
Festus Police are investigating a report that a woman allegedly stabbed a man during a domestic dispute on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the alleged victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and was not transported for additional medical care. Festus Police...
78-year-old man shot Saturday morning in St. Louis
Police are investigating the shooting of a 78-year-old man that took place Saturday morning.
FOX2now.com
Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. 9
The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man. Police: Missing 72-year-old last seen Saturday, Jan. …. The Macoupin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office needs help finding a missing man. Approved Home Improvements offers 50% off internal …. These savings are fire, and Approved Home Improvement only wants...
St. Louis Co. officer, killed in murder-suicide, laid to rest
An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.
Man killed in Soulard this weekend possibly connected to car theft
ST. LOUIS — The death of a man in Soulard Saturday marked the first homicide in St. Louis of the year. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 24-year-old man was found dead in the 3000 block of Gravois Avenue. On Saturday, 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, who has not been identified, was found unconscious and not breathing in the 1200 block of Sells Avenue around 12:15 p.m. He was later pronounced dead.
Missouri death row inmate Leonard Taylor produces new alibi in quadruple slaying
A Missouri inmate facing execution next month for allegedly killing his girlfriend and her three children in Jennings in 2004 has produced statements that he was 1,800 miles away when the slayings took place.
Firefighter injured battling vacant St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS — A firefighter was taken to the hospital this morning after being called to a vacant house fire in the 4200 block of Harris. The flames were through the roof of the two-story brick home and spreading to another building, according to St. Louis firefighters. The firefighter...
mycouriertribune.com
Man shot and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police said. Around 9:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police responded to the 7400 block of State Street to examine a homicide.
myleaderpaper.com
Gunshot fired into Hillsboro-area home while man slept inside
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shot fired at a home in the 1300 block of Brickyard Road in the Hillsboro area, where a man was sleeping at the time. The round entered the home through a window in his bedroom and traveled through an interior wall but did not strike him, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
myleaderpaper.com
Kirkwood woman arrested in Eureka for alleged possession of drugs
Eureka Police recently arrested a 39-year-old Kirkwood woman on an outstanding warrant and for alleged possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop, police reported. At about 10 p.m. Dec. 15, a police officer spotted the woman driving a white pickup north on Hwy....
Carjackers sliding into vehicles at St. Louis area gas stations
On Monday at 7:13 p.m., Trish Mayfield was getting gas at her local station when she noticed something was wrong.
I-55 lane shifts happening Monday, Jan. 9
Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning Monday morning. That’s when MoDOT crews are moving forward with a significant lane shift and ramp closures.
mycouriertribune.com
Missouri business owner sentenced for $650K federal pandemic loan fraud
(The Center Square) – A Missouri business owner who pleaded guilty to charges of bank fraud and misuse of a Social Security number to gain $653,332 got a 30-month prison sentence and must repay most of the funds. Le Mell Harlston, 36, of University City, was sentenced by U.S....
27 dogs rescued in Franklin County, Missouri
An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in more than two dozen mistreated dogs. They were found in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.
