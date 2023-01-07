ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Cut Trevor Bauer After Investigation, Still Owe Him $22.5 Million

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
Trevor Bauer will no longer play for the Dodgers. On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that the organization is cutting ties with the pitcher after an investigation into sexual and physical assault allegations made by three different women.

“We have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization,” the Dodgers said in a statement, referring to investigations made by the MLB and a “neutral arbitrator,” and the longest-ever suspension in MLB history under its domestic violence and sexual assault policy.

The league first imposed a suspension of 324 games back in April 2022 following a league investigation. And last month, a “neutral arbitrator” found that Bauer violated MLB’s policy against sexual assault and abuse, but reduced his suspension from 324 to 194 games.

Following to the shortened suspension, the Dodgers had to decide whether to keep the player for 2023 or cut him, and will now have to pay him the rest of his remaining $22.5 million contract, per the Los Angeles Times .

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case… concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violation of this policy,” read the Dodgers’ statement. Bauer has previously denied all allegations of sexual assault made by three separate women. He has yet to make a comment regarding his removal from the Dodgers franchise.

Bauer was investigated by the Pasadena Police Department back in 2021 after a woman alleged she was physically and sexually assaulted two different times. At the time, he was placed on administrative leave and claimed the encounters were “consensual.” In February 2022, the L.A. County D.A.’s Office announced it would not file criminal charges.

A Washington Post report also found that Bauer had been accused of physical assault by a separate woman in 2017. Then, a third accuser came forward during MLB’s investigation.

The former National League Cy Young Award winner joined the Dodgers in 2021 after having played for the Cincinnati Reds for two seasons.

Rolling Stone

