bravotv.com
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
bravotv.com
Larsa Pippen Celebrated New Year’s Eve with a Ruffled Bustier Gown and Marcus Jordan
The Real Housewives of Miami cast member rang in 2023 with a sizzling outfit and a very special date. When it comes to dressing up for the holidays, Larsa Pippen knows how to make a statement. The Real Housewives of Miami cast member did just that to celebrate New Year’s Eve over the weekend, rocking a gorgeous black lace bustier dress for the occasion.
bravotv.com
Gia Giudice’s 22nd Birthday Celebration Included Tequila Shots & a Gorgeous Dessert (PICS)
Teresa Giudice shared a look at the details of her eldest daughter’s 22nd birthday dinner. Last year, Gia Giudice had a 21st birthday to remember with an epic boat day and multiple jaw-dropping cakes. As Teresa Giudice showed in her recent Instagram Stories, her eldest daughter had another very special celebration this year.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Just Won Christmas in a Dazzling Hot Pink Jumpsuit
The Vanderpump Rules cast member celebrated the holidays at Schwartz & Sandy’s in sparkly, stunning style. Ariana Madix is having a hot pink holiday! The Vanderpump Rules cast member took to Instagram in the wake of various festivities on December 26 to share a series of both sweet and stunning photos, first showing off an utterly stylish glittering jumpsuit.
bravotv.com
Robyn Dixon Shows the Incredibly Glam Dining Room & Morning Room in Her House
The RHOP cast member is sharing a new look inside the home she and her family moved into in 2021. Since Robyn Dixon and her family moved into their new home in 2021, we’ve seen glimpses of the house on Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac and Robyn’s Instagram Stories. However, Robyn recently shared a new look at the abode, and it’s even more glamorous than we thought.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Christina Haack, Ant Anstead share holiday pics with son after settling custody
Exes Christina Haack and Ant Anstead are getting into the holiday spirit with son Hudson after reportedly settling their custody battle. The former couple both posted sweet snaps with the 3-year-old via Instagram Wednesday. “Kid loves being behind the camera,” Haack, 39, captioned a photo of the little one taking a picture of herself and husband Josh Hall in front of a Christmas tree. Anstead’s social media upload also featured a Christmas tree as he showed off Hudson’s decorating skills. “Tis the season 🎄,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host, 43, wrote alongside the slideshow. “Having grown in the freezing UK I Still find it wild that...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Shares a Look Inside His Bahamas House
Teresa Giudice's ex-husband has been showing glimpses of his day-to-day life in his Bahamas home. Whether he's documenting a special visit from his daughters or showing off one of his many incredible homemade meals, Joe Giudice often gives his Instagram followers looks inside his life in the Bahamas, including his ultra-charming house.
bravotv.com
The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)
Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today
It’s been some time since we last heard from Joe Giudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey. When he and Teresa Giudice were married, the pair’s rocky relationship was always at the center of discussion. Some of the ladies even accused Juicy Joe of cheating on the RHONJ OG. Even then, he never let […] The post Joe Giudice Reveals What He Does For A Living Today appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shows Every Incredible Detail of Christmas Eve with Her Family
The RHONJ family’s holiday dinner included a jaw-dropping meal, gorgeous decor, and perfectly coordinated outfits. Earlier this month, Teresa Giudice talked to the New York Post about what she was going to cook when hosting Christmas Eve at her house this year. “I think I do more than seven fishes,” she said, referencing the Feast of the Seven Fishes. “We do baccala in red sauce and baccala with olive oil and vinegar... I put octopus in my red sauce for the main dish of our pasta.” As The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member later proved via her Instagram Stories, that was just a small sample of what she planned to prepare.
bravotv.com
Here’s What Vicki Gunvalson’s Son Michael Wolfsmith Is Up To Today
The RHOC alum opened up about what her grown son is doing these days. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson’s family has come a long way from the family van days and surprise college visits (clip above). In fact, Vicki’s kids are all grown up and she’s spilling a bit about what her son, Michael Wolfsmith, is doing these days.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Go Public With Romance After He Files For Divorce
T.J. Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife last week and seemingly celebrated the move with Amy Robach in Miami. Holmes and Robach have been the talk of the town after their affair made headlines in November. The GMA3 co-anchors were put on pause after the affair became a media spectacle.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Kiss During Their Miami Vacation Amid 'GMA3' Hiatus: PIC
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are together in Miami, where they puckered up for the world to see. The embattled Good Morning America were spotted down in the 305 on Wednesday packing on some heavy PDA. In the photo, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were seen taking a stroll on a pier where they enjoyed the view and kissed in the open.
bravotv.com
Ashley Darby Explains Why She and Luke Gulbranson Are “Not Romantically Involved Anymore”
The Real Housewives of Potomac ’Wife set the record straight on their relationship and why she unfollowed Luke. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson are no more. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member revealed the news during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 8. “Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore,” Ashley said. “My life is very complicated, as you guys can imagine.”
Eric Dane & Ex Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands In Cabo 5 Years After Divorce: Photos
Eric Dane, 50, and Rebecca Gayheart, 51, sparked reconciliation rumors during a recent trip to Cabo San Lucas. The actor and actress, who divorced five years ago, held hands and smiled while walking by cameras, in new photos shared by Daily Mail. He wore a white long-sleeved top, green and white patterned shorts, and black sandals while she wore a red and white patterned flowy dress and white sandals during the outing.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Sets the Record Straight on Her and Tom Sandoval Having an “Open Relationship”
The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer sees Scheana Shay make the suggestion about the couple. Ariana Madix isn't waiting for Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules to tell her and Tom Sandoval's story. Instead, she's setting the record straight ahead of the February 8 premiere. The Fancy AF Cocktails author took...
bravotv.com
Jessica Chastain Reveals Her Surprising Connection to Kyle Richards
“I’m gonna say this for the first time,” the Oscar winner declared before sharing her unique history with the RHOBH cast member. Before Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky sold their former Bel-Air house in 2022, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple rented the home to multiple Bravolebs. However, it turns out an Oscar-winning actress leased it for a time as well.
bravotv.com
Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen React to Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Exit
Lisa shared the news of her RHOBH departure after eight seasons on the show, adding, “I am excited for what is to come!”. After Lisa Rinna’s exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was confirmed last week, the news received some reactions from two important men in her life: Harry Hamlin and Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com
Family Karma’s Brian Benni Reveals His Unexpected Bravolebrity Crushes
Is Brian Benni’s perfect match actually a fellow Bravolebrity?!. The Family Karma cast member, who split from girlfriend Monica Shah in 2021, is certainly single and ready to mingle on Season 3. After striking out and being friend-zoned by Richa Sadana’s pal Avni Parekh, Brian has officially moved out of his parents’ home. Now he’s really ready to take the next step in his adult life and focus on finding The One.
